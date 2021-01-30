The Ellensburg City Council intends to conduct a public hearing on the development of an Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) Commission similar to other city commissions like the Arts Commission and Parks and Rec.
On Dec. 7, the council approved to accept the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) sub-committee report with the recommendation to have staff come back with strategies on how to implement the proposal, moving forward.
“This is huge. I think it’s an opportunity for the city an to build on the language we incorporated with the subcommittee report,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “It gives us a mechanism to continue the dialog moving forward.
“We will hold a public hearing and take in consideration what they have to say. One of the tasks the commission would have is to develop a comprehensive plan to develop inclusion, diversity and equity. I think it’s a continuation of council’s commitment.”
The sub-committee conducted a listening tour July to mid-October and consisted of 17 sessions with groups of people ranging from five to 25 participants, the report stated. Information was collected virtually or in-person, following the Washington state COVID regulations. The idea was to give a voice to a wide variety of minority groups to start a dialog on how Ellensburg can be more inclusive to all of its citizens.
The public hearing is scheduled to take place at the Feb. 15 city council meeting.