In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, city halls and county offices are now limiting public access.
On Tuesday afternoon the city of Ellensburg and Kittitas County took action to close offices.
Ellensburg City Manager John Akers said it a news release that public access to City Hall was being closed immediately as of Tuesday afternoon.
City Hall staff will continue to respond to phone calls and emails about future and ongoing business with the city. The main phone number for the city is (509) 962-7204, and the city’s website URL is https://ci.ellensburg.wa.us.
The city of Ellensburg had previously closed the Adult Activity Center, Ellensburg Public Library, Ellensburg Recreation and Racquet Center, Hal Holmes Community Center, Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool and Fitness Center, and the Stan Bassett Youth Center.
The Kittitas City Hall also is closed to public access, but business can be conducted and staff reached by phone or email.
COUNTY OFFICES
On Tuesday afternoon, the Kittitas County Commissioner announced the following offices will be closed to in-person customer service: Assessor, Auditor, Board of County Commissioners, Human Resources, Treasurer, Community Development Services (CDS), and Public Works.
Kittitas County Courts, Clerk, Probation, Solid Waste, and Public Health will remain open.
“We will do our best to maintain the balance of safety and service,” Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said in a news release. “At this time, we are asking that customers contact their specific Kittitas County governmental agency via phone for customer service.”
For offices that remain open to provide in-person services, the commissioners ask the public to not enter Kittitas County government offices or departments if they are experiencing any symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Anyone who is feeling sick can contact the county department or office by phone for customer assistance.
For information on the department or office you need to contact if you are sick, visit www.co.kittitas.wa.us for contact information.
Questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 should be directed to the Kittitas County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) at 509-933-8315.
SHERIFF INTERACTIONS
The Kittitas County Sheriff released guidelines on how it will be interacting with the public in light of COVID-19 restrictions.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers stated in a news release:
n Deputies will observe recommendations for social distancing whenever it is safe to do so in the course of their duties. If a deputy stands two steps back from you, they are protecting public health, not being standoffish.
n Deputies will not initiate unnecessary social contact and will focus enforcement efforts on the requirements of public safety.
n All fingerprinting services of the Sheriff’s Office are suspended for an initial period of three weeks. The suspension will be reevaluated on April 7. Other front office services remain available, but citizens are encouraged to access services by phone or on-line whenever possible.
n The current Reserve Deputies’ Academy and other group trainings and travel are suspended.
n Citizen ride-a-longs are suspended.
n Meetings of deputies and other Sheriff’s Office staff will be limited in number and duration and will not involve more persons than the meeting space can accommodate while preserving the guidelines of social distancing.
“We look forward to the return of more normal circumstances, when we can safely chat and shake hands with the citizens we meet,” Myers said in the news release. “In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office remains committed to all its core functions and will vigorously protect our community from any who would try to exploit this time of difficulty.”