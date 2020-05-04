The city of Ellensburg put a little bit of hope out on the horizon for people wondering how they are going to pay rent or maintain the household with the loss of a job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ellensburg City Council approved funding and allocated $50,00 in April to help Ellensburg residents to pay rent if they have suffered economically during the state ordered Stay at Home order. They’re ready to move and HopeSource will be distributing $50,000 allocated to the fund to those who qualify.
“This money will be targeted toward people that need assistance because of the loss of a job and are falling behind in their bills,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “This is a pot of dollars that can help people. It’s not as much as we would have liked, but it is going to be assistance to some folks.
“Due to the commitment the people of Ellensburg have to support safe, affordable homes, the city has been able to commit a portion of the community’s affordable housing fund to ensuring that people unable to pay their rent due to the pandemic can do so.”
City residents can apply at www.hopesource.us. Choose the round “Need Help?” button and specify Housing/Rent Assistance on the application. According to the site, renters can qualify for the assistance if their income is 60 percent or less of area median income.
For instance, a household of two people would qualify if their annual income is $34,740 or less. The assistance can be used for up to three months of rental arrears, not to exceed $1,875. The intent is to prevent evictions from taking place during the pandemic and economic recovery.
“We’ll see how the federal support helps. There’s still a huge level of frustration. People are losing their lively hoods and businesses. There’s just not enough resources to help everybody and it’s painful … very difficult,” Tabb said.
These funds were generated from a sales tax approved by Ellensburg voters in 2017 to create and support affordable housing within the city.
“Because Ellensburg residents approved the sales tax, the city can now support residents with a critical need for rental assistance resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Nancy Goodloe, Ellensburg City Council member and Affordable Housing Commission Chair.
HopeSource is Community Action Agency provides a wide range of human services in Central Washington.