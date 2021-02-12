Collective bargaining negotiations between the sity of Ellensburg and city employees represented by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 77 have reached an impasse following Thursday’s meeting and will be headed to mediation.
The two sides have been meeting since August trying to hammer out a new contract for the next three years, but have not been able to agree to suitable terms, IBEW business manager Brian Gray.
“We don’t believe in negotiating through the media, but let’s just say we’re far apart on what is considered a marketable wage after meeting for the ninth time (since August),” said Gray, who was at Thursday’s meeting with city attorney Terry Weiner.
City manager John Akers maintains collective bargaining process needs to occur between the union and the city at the bargaining table, and it remains committed to working through that process in good faith to arrive at a fair agreement for Local 77 members.
“We met this morning and jointly agreed to go to mediation,” Akers said. “We’re trying to reach an agreement that’s acceptable to both parties. This is a contract that expired and we’re negotiating a new contract for the next three years.
“It’s in the city’s best interest to get this contract signed and that the union is happy with the outcome.”
Both sides are expected to present their argument to a mediator appointed by Washington State Public Employees Regulatory Commission (PERC) sometime in March.
“At the end of the day, it’s about what the guys will accept and what management will offer,” Gray said. “The union’s concern is that these guys will quit and move away from Ellensburg and go elsewhere.”
According to the city website, the parties reached a tentative agreement for a new contract last year that included a wage proposal designed to ensure that wages keep pace with local inflation. But Local 77 voted to reject the tentative agreement and the parties have therefore returned to the bargaining table.
“The bottom line is, we thought we reached an agreement and we were surprised when they voted it down,” Akers said. “It comes down to the financial aspects, but I’m not at liberty to explain what’s going on in the bargaining room. So, we’ll discuss this further with the mediator and see if we can’t get it ironed out.”