The city of Ellensburg is starting the process to create a new Reed Park Master Plan, and has launched a survey to learn how and why residents use Reed Park.

The city has hired RWD Landscape Architects to oversee the master planning process. The scope of the work includes a public engagement plan, site analysis, schematic master plans, preferred master plan, and an estimate of probable capital cost.

The survey is available at www.beheardeburg.com/reed-park-master-plan.

The goal is to develop a master plan to improve park safety by expanding non-motorized access opportunities to and within the park, while still maintaining existing park elements that make Reed Park unique to the community.

Following the survey, there will be two public meetings, where the public can provide additional comments about the draft and the refined preferred master plan, as well as the City Council meeting to review and adopt the new plan.

