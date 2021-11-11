City in the process to create a new Reed Park Master Plan By DAILY RECORD STAFF Rodney Harwood Nov 11, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Ellensburg is starting the process to create a new Reed Park Master Plan, and has launched a survey to learn how and why residents use Reed Park.The city has hired RWD Landscape Architects to oversee the master planning process. The scope of the work includes a public engagement plan, site analysis, schematic master plans, preferred master plan, and an estimate of probable capital cost.The survey is available at www.beheardeburg.com/reed-park-master-plan. The goal is to develop a master plan to improve park safety by expanding non-motorized access opportunities to and within the park, while still maintaining existing park elements that make Reed Park unique to the community.Following the survey, there will be two public meetings, where the public can provide additional comments about the draft and the refined preferred master plan, as well as the City Council meeting to review and adopt the new plan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Kittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesNov. 5 blotter: A dead cow and starving cow along roadMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter