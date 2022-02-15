The Ellensburg City Council continues to explore its options on developing a pedestrian only zone between Fourth and Fifth avenues called the Pearl Street Promenade with the development of Unity Park serving as the cornerstone.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association’s proposal believes the change, along with the future development of Unity Park, will result in economic vitality throughout the downtown, create a destination zone, attract new businesses to the downtown, and enhance the downtown music, culture, and arts scene.
The council is exploring options, hiring ECONorthwest in September to analyze the impacts and conducting a Pearl Street Promenade survey. Both the study and survey have been completed.
“This is a process that will continue involve public input,” Mayor Nancy Lillquist. “No decisions have been made at this time. The promenade was purposed with idea it would bring economic vitality, which is still a question for the council.
“Our goal is to support all of our businesses and make sure the entire downtown is economical viable. The question now is, how do we do that for everyone?”
The Rotary Plaza property, which has now been renamed Unity Park, has been considered a critical piece of downtown property for years. The city has been looking into ways to maximize the 22,500 square foot property for community use and to expand tourism programming opportunities.
The pavilion (Unity Park) has been a beacon, a gathering point, for such community projects as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmer’s Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast for years.
“It’s been in the conversation to the integrity of our downtown for quite some time,” then mayor and current council member Bruce Tabb said. “Not just the park, but the downtown community.”
ANALYZING IMPACTS
With plans to move forward with the park development, the city council is now analyzing the impacts of closing Pearl Street, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, to vehicular traffic on a temporary, seasonal, or permanent basis to fit into a grander scheme of downtown development.
“What I think is the biggest concern is the suggestion to close the street,” city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said. “The council is not ready to make that decision, but what we know is the design of the park is considered about what happens on the street.
“We want to make sure people know this is not a decision that the council is making lightly.”
The purpose of ECONorthwest’s analysis was to provide the council, business community, and community as a whole with a better understanding about the impacts such closure would have on traffic, vehicular circulation, business activities, and overall business district health.
The study was brought forward to analyze the future decisions related to streateries, the development of Unity Park and how the park will interface with Pearl Street, Lillquest said. It will also determine the potential for other businesses on Pearl Street to expand their storefronts, and to create a more walkable and pedestrian friendly downtown.
According to the survey, when questioned how supportive people would be to closing Pearl Street to vehicles between Fourth and Fifth avenues in some capacity (temporary, seasonal, or permanent), 315 were against, while 268 of the 734 responses to the question were in support.
While there were a number of responses to the benefits to make Pearl Street pedestrian only, anything from gathering place to outdoor dining to visitor destination were listed.
Parking, traffic congestion and accessibility were the biggest concerns.
“The report recommends that we go slow,” Lillquist said. “That we not jump straight to permanent closure without considering all options, and I think that is one thing to take away from the report.
“We plan to revisit the master parking study we had done in 2019. We will take another look at those recommendations moving forward.”
THREE OPTIONS
The three options recommended by the study include:
Temporary closure: This option would close Pearl Street to cars at recurring predetermined times. Other cities have closed streets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends during the summer, allowing pedestrians and businesses to use the street during those hours with temporary traffic barriers.
Seasonal closure: This option would close Pearl Street to cars permanently for a portion of the year only. For example, Kelowna, B.C. has closed the downtown street Bernard Avenue between May and September for the past two years, allowing biking, walking, and recreation in the street space during summer months.
Permanent closure: This option would close off Pearl Street to car traffic and make it a pedestrian-only space. For example, Helena, Montana’s Walking Mall was created in the 1970s as part of a downtown revitalization initiative incorporates public art, seating, and performance space year-round.
“Our main goal is making sure we are communicating with people about the process,” Behrends Cerniwey said.
As for the Unity Park development, Parks and Recreation director Brad Case, the demolition of Wells Fargo drive through has been put on hold.
“We want it to be a flexible space,” Case said. “We know right now in its current configuration; Jazz in the Valley is going full. We want to have the option of being able to expand that event.
“There’s probably a dozen events that take place down there right now. We anticipate with the design of the park that it has the potential to jump higher. But we don’t want it to be an event venue only. We want everybody to be able to enjoy it.”
Case said when the master plan for the park is developed for Unity Park, there will be discussion about how Pearl Street factors into the development.
“We have the central designs. We are working to bring the final master plan to the council. We plan to take the master plan to council (Feb. 22),” Case said.
The Unity Park development remains as the cornerstone to the development plans of downtown. Discussions on how to proceed are still in the works.