The selection process in finding a new Ellensburg city manager took a step forward Monday night when the three finalists met with a gathering of city employees and the public in a one-hour forum at the Hotel Windrow ballroom.
For the city council and members of the community, it was a chance to meet Heidi Behrends Cerniwey, Patrick Comiskey and Jefferey Durbin for the first time.
The city council will interview the candidates in a special executive session on Tuesday. The candidates also will interview with city department heads and select community members. But Monday night, it was a meet and greet and a chance for three people hoping to join the city of Ellensburg staff in mid-May to express their thoughts about the city.
“I think tonight was an opportunity to visit with the folks vying to be a part of this community and step into their role, which is critical,” mayor Bruce Tabb said. “I am pleased we have three strong candidates.”
Washington-based executive recruitment firm Prothman conducted a national search, sending out 1,200 letters and 2,000 emails to potential candidates to get to this point, narrowing the field to the three who addressed an audience of about 40 people.
Behrends Cerniwey has been an assistant city administrator for the city of Tumwater since 2014. Patrick Comiskey has been the city manager for the city of Cambridge, Maryland, and Jeffrey Durbin was most recently the town manager in Fraser, Colorado.
It was a little spread out, adhering to social distancing with everyone wearing a mask, but it was the first live session since the pandemic safety regulations began a little over a year ago, company owner Greg Prothman said.
“The goal of tonight was to give the community a chance to meet the candidates. It’s a two-way street, the candidates are evaluating the community as much as we are evaluating them,” said Prothman, who is based out of Issaquah.
“Each (recruitment) process has a little variation to it, especially with the pandemic. It’s been harder to conduct the interviews since we can’t all be in the same room. It’s always virtual. This is the first live reception we’ve had.”
The candidates had five minutes at the podium to introduce themselves and go over their background, highlight specific strengths, each unique coming from different regions of the country.
Behrends Cerniwey outlined her background as a communications and marketing specialist, also serving six years as management analyst/public affairs with the city of Lacey.
Comiskey also has served as the city manager for the City of Thomaston, Georgia for 14 years, and outlined his experience as the director of personnel for the city of Wellsburg, West Virginia.
Durbin was the town manager in Fraser, Colorado for 16 years and was the town’s community development director for four years prior to that. He discussed experience as a community development director for the Village of Plainfield, Illinois.
“I thought the recruiter did a good job of finding qualified candidates,” Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend said. “I think that any one of them would do a good job.
“We need somebody that will listen to all sides of an issue before making a decision. They need to be a good leader.”
Beverly Heckart taught in Central Washington University’s department of history from 1967 to 2003 and is currently a member of the city planning commission.
“It seemed like there wasn’t much more that was said than what was printed on the bios,” she said. “But I want to thank everybody that brought them in tonight to give us a chance to meet the candidates. I think it’s important to city government to have that opportunity to hear what they have to say.”
Current city manager John Akers’ final day on the job will be on May 5. Akers, a 29-year city staffer, was appointed to the city manager’s position in 2014 and been involved in a number of projects over that seven-year span. It’s time to focus on other projects said Akers, who joined the city of Ellensburg as a Public Works engineer in 1992 and was appointed as the Public Works director in 1998.
“When I took this job back in 2014, I told the mayor I would do it for five years. I was planning at that time to retire after five years. Five years turned into seven years. I haven’t had a lot of fun the past 12 months and it just seemed like the right time,” he said.
Tabb said he hopes to have the new city manager in place by mid-May.