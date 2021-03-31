City manager candidate interviews continued on Tuesday in a special executive session, following Monday night’s candidate forum at the Hotel Windrow Ballroom.
Heidi Behrends Cerniwey, Patrick Comiskey and Jeffrey Durbin introduced themselves to around 40 city employees and citizens. Tuesday’s sessions got down to the business of interviewing for the position in one-on-one sessions with the city council.
“I’ve been pleased with the process and that we have three strong candidates,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “By the time we get to the end of the interviews we’ll have a pretty good sense of the qualifications that they’ve shown us on paper.
“If there is a candidate we agree upon, then we’ll ask the recruiter to enter into contract negotiations. How long that will take, I don’t know. But we clearly want to have someone committed and in place by the middle of May.”
The candidates also met with city department heads and select community members.
“I thought the recruiter did a good job of finding qualified candidates,” said Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend, who is on the selection committee. “I enjoyed spending more time with them in a one-on-one setting. We need someone that will listen to all sides of an issue and be a good leader.”
The citizen panel was made up of Mark Holloway (D&M), Linda Schactler (CWU), Steve Townsend (Hotel Windrow), Jack Kelleher (Kelleher Motors), and Julie Petersen (KVH). The city’s HR Director Cindy Smith was the facilitator on that panel.
Heidi Behrends Cerniwey has been the assistant city administrator for the city of Tumwater since 2014. She started with the city in 2012 as communications and marketing specialist. Prior to that, she was with the cty of Lacey for over six years where she served as management analyst/public affairs.
Behrends Cerniwey was also a human resources director for four years for a nonprofit agency earlier in her career. She has a bachelor’s degree in human services from Metropolitan State University in Minnesota and a Master of public administration degree from The Evergreen State College.
Patrick Comiskey has been the city manager for the city of Cambridge, Maryland, since 2018. Prior to that, he was city manager for the city of Thomaston, Georgia, for 14 years. He was city manager for the city of Wellsburg, West Virginia, from 1998-2002, and he was with the city of Clarksburg, West Virginia, for five years where he served as director of personnel.
Comiskey has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Florida, a bachelor’s degree in business from Middle Georgia State University and a Master’s Degree in public administration from West Virginia University.
Jeffrey Durbin was most recently town manager for the town of Fraser, Colorado, where he served in that position for over 16 years. Prior to becoming town manager, he was the town’s community development director for four years. Prior to that, he was community development director for the village of Plainfield, Illinois, for almost six years.
Early in his career, Durbin was a preservation planner for the Michigan State Preservation Office. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado and a Master of urban and regional planning degree from Michigan State University.