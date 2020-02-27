The city of Ellensburg reconstructed its planning department with the departure of long-range planner Angela San Filippo, hiring Jamey Ayling to serve as the new Planning Manager in the Community Development Department.
He has worked in Idaho and Washington with the bulk of his experience coming from jurisdictions in Eastern Washington.
“We restructured the department and created a position with a little bit more responsibilities. I’ll be a working manager overseeing three planners. I’m that link in the chain between Kirsten (Sackett), our Community Development Director, and our department,” said Ayling, who grew up in Grand Coulee and graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in geography and an environmental studies minor.
“I will be carrying out the affordable housing responsibilities, as well as other projects.”
Ayling’s work experience includes 18 years of planning, ranging from entry level planning to supervisory responsibilities. He spent a few years in Southern Idaho, working in the Nampa-Meridian area, before returning to Central Washington where both he and his wife are from.
The affordable housing project in Ellensburg is one of specific interest, but he has some other ideas.
“I like the variety of types of applications that you see and the atmosphere. The city is very interested in staying on the cutting edge of technology and planning and that’s exciting to be a part of that,” Ayling said. “Coming into this, I would like to put my stamp on the affordable housing piece of it and solving some of that puzzle. I’d like to say I had something to do with that.
“We’re looking at Community Garden, which is the next area we’d like to do something with. So I see that as my stepping stone in trying to do something spectacular with that property. I’d like to do something good for the existing community.”
Having grown up in this area of the state, the national parks and waterways are appealing. He’s avid outdoorsman, a volunteer coach for youth sports and spends most of his time trying to keep up with his two daughters playing sports.