The city of Ellensburg declared a state of emergency in regard to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington state and locally on Monday at a special session.
The declaration comes in response to increased testing and contact investigations within the city and helps provide additional resources.
“We have one positive test in Kittitas County, a 67-year-old female, and we are waiting on further test results,” said Kittitas County Public Health Department director and city councilwoman Tristen Lamb said. “The purpose of this meeting is to be prepared and make every available resource available.”
Kittitas Valley Healthcare has opened a separate facility for testing. The latest update states there is just the one confirmed positive test. The 67-year-old patient and her spouse are currently at home in isolation and the Kittitas County Public Health Department has isolated individuals that are known close contacts to the patient.
“One of the purposes in declaring a state of emergency gives us access to resources we did not have,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “This is a prudent step for the city to take so we as a city to get access to the resources we need before it moves through our population.
“We don’t even know what our baseline is, so it’s worth getting people tested on a broad basis.”
Resolution 2020-05 gives city manager John Akers the power to direct city employees and staff on preventative measures.
“We’re in the process of putting together an information packet and once that is pulled together we’ll be sending that out to the staff,” he said. “Basically, we’re making sure public surfaces are sanitary and making sure people have gotten the message on frequent hand washing.
“We’re not suggesting that people run down and get tested and the reality is, we don’t have enough test kits available to test everybody even if we wanted to. At this point, the health department is working with the hospital and other agencies to get the word out that if somebody is sick, they need to get in for testing.”
On Friday afternoon, Kittitas County declared a state of emergency in regard to COVID-19. The declaration comes in response to increased testing and contact investigations within the county. This also is all preemptive and provides for additional resources to Kittitas County.
Health care officials are asking citizens to do the following as a preventative measure:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick.
• Cover your cough.