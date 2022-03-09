The city of Ellensburg intends to change the way it operates and offers animal control services.
At Monday’s meeting, the Ellensburg City Council agreed to pursue a staff recommendation to split what is currently offered by animal control, moving the shelter to private/nonprofit agency while retaining enforcement with the Ellensburg Police Department.
The EPD currently oversees all aspects on animal control — enforcement and the shelter.
The city will seek a request for proposal from private/nonprofit organizations for running the animal shelter.
“We recommend a development of request for proposals from the marketplace to provide shelter for the animal care services in addition to the other services that we already provide down there that would include better adoption access, that would include lost and found services, volunteer activities. We’d like to see some low-income spay and neuter and maybe some outreach through the shelter. We’ve learned through this process that there’s a lot out there in terms of helping folks that currently cannot afford to engage in services to reduce the population,” said Ellensburg Police Officer James Weed.
As part of the process to make a recommendation, animal control services in other communities in the region were reviewed.
“The current state of markets surrounding Ellensburg reveal a variety of structures regarding sheltering and enforcement. Most notably, Wenatchee, Yakima, Sunnyside, and Moses Lake, all use a Humane Society or private provider model for handling sheltering and animal care services. These models are a lower cost means to provide better opportunities more consistent with the community survey feedback. Many humane society models include on-site adoption, veterinary services, chipping, and education, as well as community outreach,” the report states.
Ellensburg’s total budget for all animal care services is about $363,650 a year. In comparison, Sunnyside and Moses Lake pay $46,000 and $60,000, respectively, for contracted animal shelter services. The city of Ellensburg will continue to have the expense of employing one full-time animal control officers.
Council member Nancy Goodloe asked how the vendors are able to provide services at a better price point.
Weed said there are times when people paid to do animal enforcement are doing tasks at the shelter.
“Those cities are operating on a different business model. For us, we’re using three full-time government employees with commiserate benefit packages and as well as part-time folks helping out as well,” Weed said. “So, in the private/nonprofit world, I guess we’re using higher-paid folks to do jobs that could be done by folks generally paid a lower wage and we’d use our higher paid folks to do animal control enforcement, which is what they job description really is.”
The animal control portion would consist of one full-time animal control officer who would work out of the Ellensburg Police department and be responsible for animal code, animal licensing, park and public space enforcement and dangerous animal and bite investigations.
PUBLIC REACTION
Community members, specifically people who have volunteered with animal rescue groups, spoke in support of the city continuing to manage the shelter.
A survey in regard to animal shelter services earlier this winter indicated the public desires a higher level of service. The results of the survey were included as option 3 in the staff report, with option one maintaining the status quo and option two contracting shelter service. According to the staff report, accomplishing option three would require construction of a new facility, resulting in an increase in facility costs and additional staff.
Andrea Wing read letter from Kittitas County Friends of Animals:
“Keeping shelter as part of city of Ellensburg but including strategic planning recognizing future growth and needs mentioned in the comprehensive plan. We support hiring for option one, hiring a new shelter manager. hiring for the vacant animal control positions and for option three develop a list of most desired services sought for the community and based on this design and construct a facility capable of housing these services and addressing results of community survey and future needs assessment as directed by the comprehensive plan. This may include volunteer opportunities, animal adoptions, animal owner surrender, lost and found services, animal control services, community outreach and animal owner education. We look forward to addition discussion and continued involvement in this process,” Wing said.
Long-time animal shelter manager Paula Hake, who retired earlier this winter spoke in favor of the city continuing to manage the shelter.
“Working at the Ellensburg animal shelter for the better part of the past 30 years I can honestly say more paid staff is needed so shelter workers don’t normally work alone are expected to be in three places at once. Enforcement should not mean closing the gates of the shelter. Customer, potential adopters, all must be removed from the building when the shelter workers are alone in order to respond to field calls at this point,’ Hake said.
QUALITY CONTROL
Council members were intent that changing the structure of services provided would not decrease the quality of the service.
“I don’t think the intent of looking at privatization was to walk away from our commitment to animals in any way,” said Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.
Lillquist added that the success the shelter has seen over the past 15 years in reducing the euthanasia rate would not have happened without the substantial assistance from volunteers.
Council member Rich Elliott said the level of staff turnover makes this a good time to look at how animal control is provided but it also means decisions need to be made relatively quickly for the level of services to be maintained.
“I also think separating an animal shelter from the enforcement component and getting it out of law enforcement, to me makes sense. I don’t know the service model is nationwide, or even in Washington state, but how many police departments run animal shelters?” Elliott said.” I fully support enforcement being separated from the shelter because it’s an awkward relationship for a police department — that’s not what they’re good at. The people who have worked there are very good at it, no offense to the people who work there, I just mean the police department in and of itself.”
GOING FORWARD
Animal control is one of the services funded in the 3/10ths of 1% sales tax for law enforcement. Council members said whatever is saved by contracting for shelter services will be put into an account assist with any future expenses for upgrading or replacing animal shelter facilities as needs arise.
Ellensburg Police Chief Ken Wade said in discussion with shelter service providers in the region there appears to be interest in bidding on the Ellensburg services.