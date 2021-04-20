A contentious issue regarding local line workers has finally come to a resolution.
The process weighed out through mediation and both sides came to a contractual agreement between the city of Ellensburg and its electrical employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 77.
The city council approved a new three-year contract that will include a general wage increase of 3% in 2021, retroactive to Jan. 1, another 3% increase in 2022 and another 3% in 2023. The new agreement also includes a one-time lump sum payment of $2,000 for each bargaining unit member, which will not be included as part of the employees’ regular wage base in the future.
“I feel like we went through the process and got an outcome the city could live with that provided the IBEW what they voted on,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “It was difficult, but in the end, we came up with something that is beneficial to both sides.”
The current agreement expired Dec. 31, 2020. Both parties started negotiations with proposals on a variety of economic and non-economic operational issues.
Negotiations stalled and it went to mediation, using a mediator from the Public Employment Relations Commission. Mediation was held on March 23 and the parties were able to reach agreement on a new three-year contract.
“It is what it is,” Tabb said. “This is what both sides could agree to and this is in place for the next three years.”
The estimated increase in wage and benefit costs from the contract is approximately $221,463, not including the one-time lump sum payments. The impact on the 2021-22 Biennial Budget will need to be addressed during the mid-biennial review process in September. The increase for 2023 will be budgeted within the respective calendar year 2.
“It’s in the city’s best interest to get this contract signed and that the union is happy with the outcome,” city manager John Akers said back in February.
The two parties had reached a tentative agreement for a new contract last year that included a wage proposal designed to ensure that wages keep pace with local inflation. But Local 77 voted to reject the tentative agreement and the parties have therefore returned to the bargaining table before it was hammered out through mediation.