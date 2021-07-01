The city of Ellensburg is creating a Housing Action Plan (HAP) to support and encourage new housing production, and community members are invited to provide feedback on housing priorities in the city, according to a news release from the city.
The goal of the HAP is to make sure a variety of housing is available and affordable for people of all incomes in Ellensburg. When the HAP is adopted in October 2021, it will be a tool that helps the city implement housing policies, programs, and strategies. In addition to data analysis and prior planning efforts, the HAP will be shaped by input from community members. Public input and feedback are a critical part of the process.
Since 2012 the average home value in Ellensburg increased by 47%, and the average rent increased by 24%. During this same time, median family incomes in the region only increased by 15%. While increases in the cost of housing may be the most visible challenge to our residents, it is not the only one. Access to housing, and affordability of housing, is influenced by many factors and participants.