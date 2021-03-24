The American Rescue Plan was designed to change the course of the pandemic and deliver immediate and direct relief to families and workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Local governments in Kittitas County are waiting for the first of two disbursements from the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
“There are different pots of money coming down,” Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “We’re not exactly sure what exact the money will be used for at this time, but it can be stretched out to be spent over the next two years.”
The American Rescue Plan was proposed by President Joseph R. Biden on Jan. 14 to facilitate the country’s recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike the CARES act funding, these millions don't need to be spent immediately. Another difference from the CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan allows governments to replace lost revenue.
“We expect a substantial amount, it’s just a matter of how’s it going to come down and whether there’s going to be strings attached to it,” Tabb said. “Are there we going to be able to address our needs and turn that back into our community. Or is it going to come down to specific use.”
The Treasury Department outlined the Rescue Plan will provide needed relief to state, local, and Tribal governments to enable them to continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery.
It will also provide resources for state, local, and Tribal governments to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer, and broadband services, Tabb said.
According to the OpenTheBooks.com., this is what area cities and counties can expect:
• Yakima County $48,655,273.48
• Kittitas County $9,296,698.07
• Ellensburg $4,597,451.05
• Cle Elum City $443,607.97
• Kittitas City $326,009.39
• Roslyn City $208,628.59
• South Cle Elum Town $121,736.31