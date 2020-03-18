Government entities around the country are scrambling to gain a foothold with the COVID-19 outbreak, but the City of Ellensburg has an added advantage at its disposal to provide some economic relief as its citizens hunker down to ride out one of the most horrific outbreaks in national history.
The city has a sales tax credit coming through the Affordable Housing initiative that it can use as a relief fund. At Monday’s city council meeting, council discussed several assistance options, including providing assistance to renters struggling with the loss of jobs, business economic assistance, and several other programs to help people brace for what is to come.
“We passed a resolution to access the sales tax credit of between $90,000 to $100,000 that we have never budgeted, because the law wasn’t in place. So, we now have that additional resource and can use those dollars quickly to help stabilize people that are not able to work or are cut off and in danger of losing their place,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “One of the things it allows is rental assistance. All this is coming at us so quickly, that we still have to sit down and work these programs out.
“But the idea is to identify the people in crisis and make sure they’re getting the resources they need.”
There is no clear guideline as to how long they COVID-19 outbreak will continue or how long precautionary measures will remain in place, but the city council is developing its economic assistance program as quickly as possible.
“What we wanted to do last night (Monday) was to make sure that council was comfortable with was identifying resources we can access quickly. The next step will be flushing it out, determining how can we get these programs out there to help people make it through,” Tabb said. “I think that our health care providers have stepped up and are doing an amazing job.
“It comes down to putting clear health information out there, which allows the city to really look at the economic impact and how we can address those issues and provide the social services so that people can get the support that they need.”
One such step already in place is providing utility customers with a break on late fees and past due notices. The city of Ellensburg is working with utility customers, offering it’s 10,000 utility customers the option to enter into payment plan to help with households that might have jobs on hold or diminished wages due to work source cutbacks.
“We done some simple and straight forward things. We’re not cutting people off with their utilities. They can come in and work with us on a payment plan,” Tabb said. “The thought behind that is simply people are not able to work and they’re going to have more stress about maintaining their rent or paying the bills. So, this is a way to relieve some of that stress.
“We’re also extending this (payment plan) to the businesses community, which we’ve not typically done before. What we’ve done in the past is work with residential customers. But we think its important to extend the same support to the business community. They can work with us to set up a payment system. We’re not going to issue penalties or cut people off as long as people are working with us.”
The city council also discussed the possibility of establishing a small loan or grant to support businesses through the uncertain times, Tabb said.
“We don’t know that looks like because we haven’t researched it entirely, but we are working on something like that,” the mayor said. “What we’re really looking at is what can we be doing for the community? Because this won’t go away in two weeks. I don’t think realistically if they know it’s going to go two weeks, two months or six months, so we need to be prepared.”
Another idea that was discussed is how important the Ellensburg Public Library is to the community, especially now that city facilities have been closed because of the outbreak. With the schools closed, the city us prepared to help the situation of children at home and becoming a better resource.
“We’re looking at ways we can help, by creating a drive-through library,” Tabb said. “We don’t have it put together yet, but people could swing by through the alley and pick up whatever books they might need for their kids. We’re still looking into that option, but that’s an idea.”
On March 13, the city made it official that it was closing city facilities and programs until further notice. City Manager John Akers directed staff to shut down operations at the Adult Activity Center, Ellensburg Public Library, Ellensburg Recreation and Racquet Center, Hal Holmes Community Center, Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool and Fitness Center, and the Stan Bassett Youth Center. Youth and adult athletics as well as other programming were temporarily canceled
The preventative measure shut down the facilities, but employees remain on the job. Part-time, full-time, as well as Americorp and temporary employees, continue to do work away from the general public including the library (16 employees), pool (42), Adult Activity Center (4), Ellensburg Recreation and Racquet Center (6) and Stan Bassett Youth Center (20).