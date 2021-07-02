Fireworks will be allowed in Kittitas on the Fourth of July, but what can be lit off and where they can be lit off are strictly defined under a resolution passed Thursday by the Kittitas City Council.
According to a press release, Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson met with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair Wednesday to discuss options for public safety regarding Fourth of July fireworks. The release said the two were able to make a compromise which was outlined in Resolution 21-014R. The resolution was addressed at the Kittitas City Council meeting Thursday and subsequently passed.
“Essentially the city will agree to ban all fireworks except in the designated area on Main Street for the 4th of July Festival, and to completely ban all aerial display fireworks,” the release said. “We will have a 3,000-gallon water tanker on site manned by KVFR volunteers and additional resources available in the area. This resolution gives the Kittitas Police Department enforcement authority for violations pursuant to KMC 8.20.170-3.”
The release said both KPD and KVFR believe the resolution offers a sound compromise and allows the city council to take a middle ground between two extreme options.
“For everyone that purchased aerial fireworks such as mortars and cakes, save them for New Years and let’s have a great show to ring in 2022!” the release said.