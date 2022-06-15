The design elements and ideas on how to best utilize the half-acre space on Pearl Street, transforming it into a modern-day version of the gathering place it has been for generations, is still on paper at this point.
It’s been an ongoing process since October of 2018, resulting in the development of two park concept plans and ultimately a preferred concept plan.
Throw in the COVID pandemic and an assortment of city park planning delays, the project is now ready to move forward, and last Wednesday’s on-site open house allowed interested parties the opportunity to once again view the proposed design elements for the park.
“This is another opportunity to invite the public to provide input on the direction of the design,” said Brian Bishop with Macy Walker. “This is like other parks that we’ve designed. You have to be flexible and a little more thoughtful on how you arrange it.
“That’s one of the things we’re asking the public today. We’ve come up with a couple of different ways we can arrange it. You can accomplish it either way, it’s a matter of what’s more Ellensburg.”
The city is currently in the middle of the park master planning process and anticipates the park will be completed and open to the public by June 2023, according to the city’s website www.beheardeburg.com.
The city council designated $1.8 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the design and construction of the nearly half-acre park.
The proposed design elements for the park include a performance stage, a children’s play area consisting of natural elements like logs and boulders, a water feature, a shade structure, and public restrooms within an open and flexible space that can also accommodate large, organized events.
“An opportunity like this doesn’t come along every day, so we want to get it right,” Councilman David Miller said. “The concepts have been evolving. I like the process.”
The previously planned demolition of the former bank drive-thru will not take place in advance of park construction. Due to the poor condition and location of the building, demolition of the full structure will take place in conjunction with the construction of the park, according to beheardeburg.com.
“The major concepts are still the same. That’s what we’re figuring out (today), because the community’s changed a lot in the past year. Activities have changed since COVID hit,” city Parks and Recreation Director Brad Case said.
As people walked through Rotary Pavilion studying the renditions of development, photographs of possible features and other displays of options, there seemed to be a renewed interest.
“I think this is an amazing opportunity to develop this into a gathering space for the community,” city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said. “I really think there’s an opportunity to create something that will last generations.”
Rotary Pavilion has been instrumental to such Ellensburg staples as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, and Hometown Holidays.
Interested parties can follow the progress by visiting https://www.beheardeburg.com/unity-park.