There are still nine days until the deadline, but the city of Ellensburg already has received 29 applications to serve on the recently created Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission.
The city approved an ordinance on second reading on March 1 to establish an additional advisory commission designated to addressing issues pertaining to different racial, cultural and lifestyle factions in Ellensburg.
“I am pleased with the number of applicants we’ve had and the interest in serving on the commission,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “The next step in the selection process is to meet with each applicants and have them answer a four-question questionnaire to eventually narrow the field.”
The subcommittee consisting of councilwomen Nancy Goodloe, Nancy Lillquist and Tabb will narrow the field to six applicants to present to the full council, which will determine the commission membership.
The seven-member commission will consist of five members who live within the city, one at-large candidate who has to live at least in Kittitas County, and a council representative.
“This commission will provide advisory information to the council to help us be more inclusive in our decision making,” Tabb said. “I think we can do a better job and this is a step in that process.”
The application deadline is April 2. Application forms can be downloaded on the city website.
The Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Commission will submit its final recommendation for the name of the new Downtown Park on Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street on April 5.
It has been an ongoing process, but the parks & rec. commission has gathered an additional 105 names, added to the 70 suggestions from the previous round.
“We recognize this is an unprecedented time in our history,” Tabb said. “We asked for people to reflect on our community, and let us know of additional park names they believe would honor our community’s uniqueness and diversity from a perspective of the past, present and future.”
Naming the downtown park went before the council in September of last year, but no definitive name was approved and it went back to the commission for further development. The original timeframe to have the park named by the fall of 2021.
During the city council discussion back in September, council member Tristen Lamb said, “We don’t get a lot of opportunities to name parks every day. The city has a chance to highlight our achievements in the area of equity and inclusion. I think we have an opportunity to move in that direction.”
The Ellensburg Arts Commission has narrowed the artist’s call from six applicants to three finalists.
The call is to paint a decorative, equity-themed mural in the Visitors Center on the corner of Fourth and Pearl. The proposal is to show support for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion movement the Ellensburg City Council is developing.
The original plan to stencil Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue was met with opposition, causing the council to rescind its proposal. The council later decided to decorate the Visitor’s Center and surrounding area.
It tasked the city arts commission to find an artists for the project and the three finalists are expected to go before the council at its April 5 meeting, city liaison Josephine Camarillo said.
The artist is expected to be selected by April 18, although it remains unclear as to when the project is expected to be completed.