It looks like the Elf got off the shelf and is on an amazing journey. Don’t miss out on Buddy’s journey “through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and through the Lincoln Tunnel with the drive-in movie showing of the movie “Elf.”
The Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Kittitas Valley Event Center, will present a drive-in movie showing of “ELF” on Dec. 11.
There is a parking fee of $10, which includes a good bag of movie treats, Library director Josephine Camarillo said.
“Drive-in spots are limited and tend to fill up quickly,” she said. “It’s a good idea to register quickly.”
The movie will be a drive-in movie projected onto the Memorial Pool East wall, on a 12-foot by 17-foot wall.
“Elf” is a 2003 American Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell The film centers on Buddy, an orphan boy that climbs into Santa’s toy bag and stows away to the North Pole, where he’s adopted by elves who raise him as their own.
Buddy grows up to be three times taller than the rest of the elves. After a series of discoveries, he learns he’s human. He embraces his newfound identity and sets off on a journey to New York City to meet his birth family.