Phase 2 gradually allowed the reopening of a few more things around town like restaurants, barbers, hair salons and others.
As the city of Ellensburg prepares to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, people can expect to see city facilities like the public swimming pool, the youth center, the animal shelter, along with city hall open under the social distancing guidelines. Kittitas County was to send its application into the governor to advance to Phase 3 today.
LOOKING AT JULY 1
“It might not all open at once. For instance, we let all the lifeguards go. So, we’ll have to rehire and retrain, which will take us a little while to get back up to speed,” city manager John Akers said. “But I hope to have everything reopened by the first of July.
“Every we step we take in getting back to normal is a positive move, but things aren’t going to be normal until they find a cure or find a way to treat it. If we get to far ahead of ourselves, it’s painful to go backwards.”
Akers said he is not sure when the Adult Activity Center will open, because of the high-risk demographic. But city staff is looking into all the necessary social distancing protocols for possible solutions.
The city parks are currently open, but the public restrooms have remained closed. The park restrooms are expected to be open in Phase 3.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Even with public access to city facilities, social distancing will be the directive until the governor’s office decides otherwise.
“Over the last three weeks, we’ve been building space covers and putting separation marks on the floor and all of the stuff we need to do to get ready,” Akers said. “All of our employees will be wearing masks and we’ll be asking people that come to our facilities to be masked, but it will not be mandatory.
“We’re putting in a lot of hours to determine our best options,” Akers said.