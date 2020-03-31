Ellensburg, like much of the country, has been under strict guidance to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Between the spring weather and cabin fever, there is a temptation to get outside and have some semblance of a normal life, despite the fact that President Donald Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through the end of April.
The extensive public and business closures has led to a resurgence in classic activities, like walking the dog or a family stroll, or a combination of both such as the family of four seen heading up 11th Avenue Sunday with the grade-school aged boy and girl screeching with laughter and the Mom and Dad walking the dog.
Where the city’s trails and parks remain open, the playgrounds are not. Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb reminds people to exercise caution and social distancing, especially when getting out for a breath of fresh air.
“The picnic shelters and playgrounds are closed,” Tabb said. “People getting out with their kids and going for walks or bike riding, is OK as long as they keep in mind the social distancing.
“But there remains a concern on the basketball courts. If it were just one or two people shooting baskets that would be OK. But where the concern is if there’s pick-up games with a number of players, that shouldn’t be happening.”
The Cascade to Palouse Trail and other outlets offer a chance to get out and get a breath of fresh air as long as citizens refrain from stopping to talk with others to catch up on the latest or just be friendly.