Ellensburg citizens and the general public will have a chance to meet with the Walker|Macy staff and see what progress the consultants have come up with for the design of Unity Park.
The consultant Walker|Macy and staff will present conceptual drawings and gather input from downtown businesses and community members in a drop-in event open to the public, no registration is necessary.
Members of the public are invited to participate in the open house at Unity Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, at Unity Park, corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street.
In February, the Ellensburg City Council authorized the mayor to execute the professional consultant services agreement with Walker|Macy for the completion of the Unity Park Master Plan.
The action also gave the go-ahead to authorize staff to make the necessary budget adjustments to “Fund 160 — Park Acquisition and Development Fund.”
Rotary Pavilion has been a beacon, a gathering point, for such community projects as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmers Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast for years. Most recently, hundreds gathered at the pavilion to watch the turning on of the Christmas lights during the Ellensburg Downtown Association-sponsored Hometown Holidays.
It’s been considered a critical piece of downtown property for years and the council finally made it official in 2019 with a unanimous vote to authorize the Rotary Plaza purchase and sale agreement.
The city secured $400,000 dedicated from the Lodging Tax Capital Grant Program and the remaining $399,000 from the cash balance in the city’s Park Acquisition Fund.