In light of Franklin County commissioners’ attempt to override Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order Tuesday, Ellensburg mayor Bruce Tabb said the city will continue to follow the directions of the governor’s declaration of emergency.
“Gov. Inslee is indicating that we are moving toward reopening, but there is no specific timeline,” Tabb said. “With the state of emergency declaration, he has the power to set those standards. At this point, we’re just following the governor’s direction.”
PANDEMIC
More than 40,000 Americans have died, and the national economy has been brought to its knees. Depending on health projections for the spread of the virus, some distancing restrictions may be in place for weeks or months to come. The return to public life, Gov. Inslee said, will happen in measured steps. It will be guided by science and informed by public health needs, the ability to mitigate impacts, and the response of Washington communities.
While the legal ramifications continue to build between Franklin County, which claims to be back open for business, and the governor’s office, Tabb said Ellensburg is focused on an economic relief fund to help Ellensburg citizen’s through the quarantine.
“We do have a group working on a community recovery fund. There is money that’s being contributed into that fund and they are developing goals and priorities for the dispersment of those dollars,” Tabb said. “The idea is to help people through the pandemic.
“The group is setting priorities to where the dollars will go, and that’s moving forward.”
RELIEF PACKAGE
The U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion relief package for small businesses and hospitals on Tuesday. The stimulus is targeted at businesses that did not receive money from the initial $349 billion set aside in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that ran out after two weeks, according to reports.
This new relief package includes about $320 billion for loans through the PPP. The loans would be fee-free up to $10 million for businesses and nonprofits. Also, employers who keep their payroll throughout the coronavirus emergency may be forgiven payroll, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest payments for up to eight weeks.
RECOVERY GROUP
The Ellensburg economic recovery group is preparing to move on finding relief status for local businesses, Tabb said.
“The city has established a person as a resource to help businesses pull documents and information together so they are ready to go very quickly when this money becomes available,” the mayor said. “Those businesses that applied and not funded, will need to reapply or update their previous application.”
The city committed $50,000 from the Affordable Housing tax credit fund to a citizen’s assistance fund, which was signed on Wednesday and will be distributed through HopeSource.
HOPESOURCE
“This money will be targeted toward people that need assistance because of the loss of a job and are falling behind in their bills,” Tabb said. “This is a pot of dollars that can help people. It’s not as much as we would have liked, but it is going to be assistance to some folks.
“We’ll see how the federal support helps. There’s still a huge level of frustration. People are losing their livelihoods and businesses. There’s just not enough resources to help everybody and it’s painful … very difficult.”