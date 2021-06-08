It’s been a long time in coming, but Union Army veteran Pvt. John J. Russell, Co. A, 1st Arkansas Infantry Regiment will finally get a headstone for his grave at the IOOF Brick Road Memorial Park.
A work party from the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Dept. of Columbia, Fort Walla Walla Camp 3 will place a Veterans Administration headstone at Russell’s final resting place, followed by a ceremony conducted by Camp 3 Commander Don Jameson.
“We’ll place the headstone on Saturday. There will be a color guard in Civil War uniforms firing a musket or a horn. Then we’ll have a short ceremony in respect for Mr. Russell,” said graves registration aide Bob Patrick said.
Russell (1845-1914) served in Company A, 1st Arkansas Infantry Regiment during the Civil War. When his service ended in 1865, he settled in Kittitas County where he lived until his death in 1914.
Russell is the second Civil War veteran to finally receive a headstone after a century of interment. Valentine Wynegar was also forgotten in death, but the Sons of Union Veterans placed his headstone on May 10, without ceremony.
The public is welcome to attend Saturday’s headstone placement and ceremony honoring a Civil War veteran and former resident of Kittitas County.