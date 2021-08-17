They served their county honorably, and now with the thanks of the community, they have a place where they can be remembered for time immemorial.
Three Civil War soldiers were honored for their service at a dedication ceremony at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg Saturday. Three brand new headstones were placed in the cemetery where the soldiers are buried. Although the three veterans began their lives in different parts of the continent, all three found their way to the Kittitas Valley for various reasons.
Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright, Ellensburg City Councilwoman Nancy Lillquist, and IOOF Cemetery Board Chairman Richard Gallagher took turns reading the biographies of the three men memorialized at Saturday’s event.
Frank M. Henson was born in Shelby County, Illinois in 1845, enlisting in Company C of the 29th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops/ Illinois Infantry in 1864 at the age of 19. After mustering out of the army in 1865 due to the end of the Civil War, he arrived in the Kittitas Valley with his friend John B. Fogarty, an Irish-American merchant.
Henson worked at Fogarty’s ranch, as well as in the stables of Clarence S. Palmer. He passed away of an aortic aneurysm on January 9, 1917 and was buried in the IOOF Cemetery. He is thought to be the first permanent Black resident in Kittitas County.
“He was an amiable, honest man and had the respect of all who knew him,” Henson’s obituary stated upon his passing.
Frederick A. Stephens was born in Philadelphia in 1829, serving in Company D of the 8th Ohio Calvary as a fifer and bugler during the Mexican War under General Zachary Taylor.
After mustering out of service in 1865 he moved to Washington State in 1907 with his wife, working in Ellensburg as a harness maker. He died in 1917 of Bright’s Disease and was also buried in the IOOF Cemetery.
James N. Ferguson was born in Ontario, Canada in 1840, moving to Michigan in his youth. He enlisted in Company E of the 10th Michigan Cavalry, serving slightly over two years before being discharged in 1865 in Memphis, Tennessee. After marrying in 1866, he visited the Pacific Northwest on multiple ventures, often returning to his native Michigan. After homesteading in Alberta, he moved to Ellensburg around 1911, where he lived with John S. Coble at the corner of Capital Avenue and Maple Street. He passed away of a paralytic stroke in 1918 and was buried in the IOOF Cemetery.
Kittitas County Historical Museum Director Sadie Thayer said the project began when the museum staff were asked by city councilmembers on the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Committee to help identify and research individuals, events, and businesses that should be honored and recognized as part of the annual Black History Month proclamation.
“They inquired about who was the first of the first,” she said. “Those who attended and graduated from Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University, and even who was the first permanent Black resident of our county.”
Thayer said upon delving into research, staff members came across the name of Henson, who was identified in his obituary as entering the Kittitas County in 1886, making him not only a pioneer of the community, but also of his race within the community.
“In compiling the information about Frank, museum staff wanted to share a complete history of his life as we were able to find and research, which included getting a photograph of his gravestone since there was not one readily available online,” she said. “Upon visiting the site, initially nothing was visible. Grass had overgrown the temporary marker, and next to it were two other temporary markers for other Civil War veterans who had also been forgotten by time.”
Thayer said there may have been many reasons these headstones were not marked when the men died.
“These men were buried in the county’s plot, using county funds,” she said. “World War I was raging, and these men had lost contact with their families back east and in Canada. Whatever the reason though, we cannot let another 103, 104 years pass without recognizing these men for the service they have given their country and our community.”
With the help of Johnston and Williams Funeral Home, the city of Ellensburg, the IOOF Cemetery Board, various veterans’ organizations, and the support of the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners, Thayer said museum staff applied to place new headstones for the veterans at the cemetery.
“We’re now here today to honor and celebrate these men and recognize the service they gave our country and our community, and to remember them as they so rightfully deserve,” she said.