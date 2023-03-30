The city of Cle Elum has taken strides toward maintaining its nearly 250 acres of forest with a new Forest Stewardship Plan.
A forest stewardship plan is a long-range comprehensive management plan that describes current forestland conditions and recommends management practices for keeping a healthy forest that is resilient to fire, disease and insect outbreaks, Cle Elum Fire Department Fire Chief Ed Mills said.
“(The plan) gives you that starting point. It actually lays that plan out to take care of the trees and manage it properly,” Mills said. “It sets out goals and specific prescriptions to keep those forests healthy.”
The new plan was approved at the March 13 City Council meeting, the same meeting at which the city made its Arbor Day proclamation.
The Forest Stewardship Plan will allow Cle Elum to obtain grants and work with the state Department of Natural Resources.
The city will pay $2,460 to the foresters who develop the plan, but up to 50% of that will be reimbursed by Natural Resources.
The plan, which is state-approved and prepared by professional foresters, lasts in perpetuity but will be periodically updated.
“I always like to tell landowners or people who own forestlands, ‘Biomass happens,’” Natural Resources forestry coordinator Nolan Brewer said. “So, trees are continually growing, forests are continually changing in their dynamic ... (the city) is taking a proactive measure in terms of managing those forestlands.”
Cle Elum’s Forest Stewardship Plan addresses the resources found in a forested landscape and provides a broad understanding of the ecosystem and why management is required to create and maintain a resilient landscape, Mills said.
The new plan considers such factors as soil and weather conditions as well as sunlight and water in keeping the forest healthy.
“We’re going to try and create stand structures that are better able to (handle) both fire ... or an insect outbreak,” Brewer said. “We’re trying to create resilient landscapes.”
Most forest health and fire issues stem from overly dense stands, he said.
“All trees are fighting for the same amount of sunlight, water and nutrients. Without forest management, you will see trees that end up getting stressed out,” Brewer said.
One procedure used is thinning, which is removing some trees to create open space, Brewer said.
To keep the forest healthy, the aim is to mimic landscape and forest conditions from pre-European settlement time periods. That’s when periodic fires took place at five- to 10-year intervals, usually started by lightning, Brewer said.
“That sort of system maintained itself over the years,” he said.
The city had already begun work on a project at the city-owned land in Horse Park. That project covers 8.1 acres and costs $8,358, which is funded by Natural Resources.
Mills said the mayor and council had been very supportive.
“It’s about tree health and forest health and fire resiliency and wildlife health,” he said.