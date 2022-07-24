...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105
to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
David VanGeelkerken is the new principal at Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School.
David VanGeelkerken (Mr. Van) has been selected as principal of Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School.
VanGeelkerken, who previously served as assistant principal at the grade school, is filling the shoes of former Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary principal, Matt Chase (Chase is being moved to principal at the Walter Strom Middle School with CERSD).
This is VanGeelkerken’s second year with the district, and said he is excited to take a larger role.
VanGeelkerken was not simply promoted to the position after Chase left, but had to apply for the job, and wasn’t sure he was going to get it until last week. VanGeelkerken said his role as principal will mostly involve helping the school district however they see fit because they have been doing a good job already.
“We have already started some great work with the elementary, first with Michelle Kuss-Cybula, she started a lot of great ideas with the district, and now John Belcher as the new superintendent is coming in,” VanGeelkerken said. “So just continuing to move forward with some of the district initiatives … also just partnering with the community, I love how the community is so involved with the school district and it is just really nice to have their support.”
VanGeelkerken has taught third grade, kindergarten and worked as a reading specialist at his previous school district, Wahluke.
He said moving from a teaching position to an administrative means he has a more direct role in helping the school grow. He said as a teacher you are there for the students, but as a principal you are there for everyone involved in making education possible.
The district is searching for a new assistant principal for the elementary school, and posted the position July 21.