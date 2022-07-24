VanGeelkerken

David VanGeelkerken is the new principal at Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School.

 contributed

David VanGeelkerken (Mr. Van) has been selected as principal of Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School.

VanGeelkerken, who previously served as assistant principal at the grade school, is filling the shoes of former Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary principal, Matt Chase (Chase is being moved to principal at the Walter Strom Middle School with CERSD).

