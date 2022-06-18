A Cle Elum-Roslyn High School graduate is going to be blazing trails in the fall, opening a new chapter in his life in Walla Walla.
Jesus Zamora will be attending Whitman College next year, and he said he plans on majoring in either psychology or law. As he looks back on the last four years, he said getting to this point and looking at the future is a big deal for both him and his family.
“For me, graduation is a pretty big accomplishment,” he said. “I’m pretty happy about that. I am a little uncertain about what is to come. Nobody in my family has gone to college before.”
Although he’s not sure what to expect in the coming year, he is optimistic about getting started in the next phase of his life. Zamora grew up on the West Side and moved to Upper County in sixth grade. Reflecting on the time he’s spent here after moving, he has a slew of fond memories about the last six years.
“I really love this place,” he said. “I call this place home even though I lived over there longer. There’s just something special about this place.”
As he got settled into life in Upper County, Zamora found plenty of activities to keep himself busy. Throughout high school, he participated in multiple sports, including wrestling, track, and cross country. In the last two years, he was part of the National Honors Society where he served as president, and Associated Student Body where he served as class secretary.
Outside of school, Zamora loves hitting the gym, burying his nose in a book, and said one of his favorite social activities is joining his friends at the weekly trivia night at Basecamp Books and Bites.
For him, the key to work-life balance is maintaining a strict routine including a healthy sleep schedule.
“I really try to put a big emphasis on doing my best and staying focused,” he said. “If I stop, I kind of get out of the habit, so whatever I do, whether it’s homework or spending time with my friends, I give it my all.”
TAKING THE NEXT STEP
Although he applied to multiple universities, Zamora’s first trip was to Walla Walla to tour Whitman. He enjoyed the tour and felt like there was a personal touch that couldn’t be replicated at larger universities.
“It always seemed like Whitman wanted me to come there,” he said of the experience. “It was really personal, and they have a rigorous educational experience. I like to be challenged, so that was a big deal for me.”
Being the first person in his family to attend college is a big deal for Zamora, and he said his family has been incredibly supportive along the way.
“Growing up, my parents always put a big emphasis on education,” he said. “It wasn’t an emphasis to the point where you would start to resent it because it was being pushed on you. My mom was always supportive of my schedule. If I couldn’t help around the house because I had homework or a club meeting, she was always OK with it. She always understood.”
As he looks toward next year, Zamora said he feels like Whitman was the perfect fit. The city is not too large, and the class sizes are not overwhelming.
“I didn’t want to go to a school where there were thousands and thousands of people,” he said. “It’s easy to feel lost at that point. Whitman is also not too far from home, so if I feel like I want to come home for the weekend, that’s something I can do.”
While he looks forward to graduating this weekend, Zamora said he will miss his friends, the students he tutored, and the small-town educational experience he had at Cle Elum-Roslyn. Despite that chapter coming to an end, he is thrilled to move forward to his next chapter in the fall at Whitman.
“I’m excited about having experiences and meeting new people,” he said. “Getting to see the world in a new way.”