It may not have been traditional, but it was a grand sendoff, nonetheless.
The 2020 senior class of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School celebrated its graduation Saturday with a drive-through event held on the school’s campus. Graduates and their families were able to mark the occasion with stringent health protocols put in place, with families staying in their vehicles while the grads got out to receive their honors and take photos of the event.
Principal Brett Simpson said the event was a success overall, with the main challenges involving staying within the public health guidelines that were necessary to hold the event, while still providing a memorable event for students and their families.
“I think the families that came through, they all were appreciative,” he said. “They had smiles on their faces and got to see their graduates. I know a lot of the graduates would have liked to see their friends at the same time, but I think through social media and other avenues, they were able to catch up with each other.”
SAYING GOODBYE VIA VIDEO
Due to the circumstances of this year’s graduation, the traditional speeches given at the ceremony were recorded and compiled for a video designed as a virtual graduation ceremony. Principal Simpson said the video is expected to be ready by Tuesday night, and will be distributed to students and their families as well as on the school’s social media.
Speaking on the video, Senior Class President Hallee Hink thanked the school’s teachers, staff, and coaches for helping push the senior class to get to where they are today.
“Who would have thought three months ago that we would be ending our senior year like we are today, she said. “To all my fellow classmates, parents and community, I applaud you for all of your continuous support you have shown to all the seniors.”
Although she acknowledged that nobody could have expected things to wrap up the way they did,
Hink said she was grateful to have been able to spend the first few months on the ground with the senior class before classes moved online.
“Thank you, seniors for the amazing last four years,” she said. “I congratulate all of you and wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”
Co-Valedictorian Grace Jackson offered special words of thanks in her speech that extended beyond the campus boundaries.
“We would not be the class we are today if it wasn’t for our small town and generous community,” she said. “Growing up the way we did brought us together as a whole and allowed us to really get to know one another. For that, we will always respect our school and community. Cle Elum will always hold a special place in our hearts no matter where we end up in life.”
In his speech for the video, Principal Brett Simpson said he originally began drafting his words for the ceremony in February, only to see the reality of the 2020 academic year change rapidly until school was eventually taken online in April.
“Almost overnight, students and staff had to learn how to shift from face-to-face learning, to online,” he said. “Spring sports were cancelled, band and choir concerts didn’t happen, and events that many seniors looked forward to were also cancelled. But throughout all of this, there has been one constant. The Class of 2020 has been resilient and persevered.”
Simpson continued by saying that not only did the students persevere through each challenge they faced during the year to make it to graduation, but they each did it with their own style.
“Whether it was with confidence, grace, obstinance, or a combination of these styles, each of these students demonstrated their tenacity and desire to succeed,” he said. “Each class leaves a legacy. This class will forever be defined by the world events that have marked each of your milestone moments in life.
To honor the strength of the class of 2020, Simpson said a road sign has been placed on the fire lane behind the school’s football field, renaming it “Warrior Way”.
“It’s not the end,” he said, quoting Winston Churchill. “It’s not the beginning of the end. It’s the end of the beginning.”