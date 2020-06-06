Navigating the challenges of high school is hard enough on its own. The addition of moving to a new town and working during the experience takes the challenge to another level, but a local senior has risen to the occasion and succeeded.
Darian Macie will be walking across the stage today at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School, and he has certainly worked to celebrate the occasion. Macie was born in Utah and moved with his family to Montana and Wyoming before eventually settling in Cle Elum his sophomore year. His family made the decision to move to Upper County after vising his grandparents who live near Liberty. He said the move was a welcome change from his previous home in Wyoming.
“There’s a lot more trees up here,” he said. “A lot more scenic views. Wyoming was pretty barren and flat.”
Scenery aside, Macie said the transition from Wyoming to Upper County was easy, having attended similar-sized schools prior to the move.
“It was pretty slow,” he said. “Once I started making friends and everything, I fit right in.”
Macie describes himself as hardworking, having held a job since he was 14. He began working in the hospitality industry in Wyoming, and now works at Owens Meats in Cle Elum.
“I’ve been there since October 2018,” he said. “I love it. I get to meet people from across the state on a daily basis.”
When school was in normal session, Macie would catch the bus three days after school, as well as weekends and work evenings at Owens. Since school has gone online, he has worked approximately 40 hours. Although working so much has made for many early mornings and late nights for Macie, he said the experience has helped to build character as he looks beyond graduation.
“I don’t get a lot of time for myself to do things I want to do, but it’s a part of having grit and going through and just getting it done,” he said. “I feel like it’s also been part of my education as well, just to be able to work with the public on a daily basis.”
INVOLVED WITH THEATER
One of Macie’s favorite memories at CERHS was helping to bring back the school’s theater program and participating in the program once it was back up and running. He acted in the school’s play during his senior year and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was my first actual show I acted in. Back in Wyoming there was a theater program, but I did more of the scene design and stage crew side of things.”
When he is not working, Macie enjoys getting outdoors, fishing, hiking, and enjoying the recreational opportunities in Upper County. When he is not outdoors, he enjoys playing video and card games at home. After graduation, he will attend Central Washington University studying wildlife biology.
“As a kid, I watched all the animal shows on Animal Planet,” he said. “It’d be pretty cool to go study wildlife at Yellowstone. Back in Wyoming, they would take all the fourth-graders to Yellowstone on a three-day field trip. That was a pretty cool experience. Elk some of the animals that really fascinate me a lot.”
For today’s graduation, Macie’s family will load into the family truck and watch him walk up on stage and receive his diploma cover. Although the ceremony is different this year, he said he is grateful to be able to celebrate it with his family.
“I’m excited that we still get to do it,” he said. “It’s kind of cool that my class gets to have something different than others have had. It is kind of disappointing that it’s not the traditional kind of deal, but it’s still pretty cool that we get to have a ceremony in general at all.”