A soon-to-be graduate is channeling her faith towards helping others in her career plans after she finishes college.
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School senior Shayla Beiter will be walking across the stage Saturday, but her mind is already set on her plans to attend Boise State University in Idaho, where she will eventually study nursing. The big city will be quite a change for Beiter, who has lived in Cle Elum for her entire life.
“I grew up here and attended all 13 years of school,” she said. “It’s definitely weird, because I’ve grown up with a few of my classmates my entire life, and now we’re going to go off and do our own things. It’s really strange, but I’m excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”
Beiter kept herself busy during her high school years, joining the varsity soccer team her sophomore year.
“That was an awesome opportunity,” she said. “I really bonded with the girls. I had played soccer before, but I really advanced in my skill with the sport and fell in love with it even more.”
While on the soccer team, Beiter said her most memorable moment was when the team came during the district championship that decided who went to the state competition.
“We were all tied up with Highland and we went into overtime,” she said. “Nobody scored, and we won by one penalty kick. It was really intense, and you could feel the bond the girls had.”
Beiter also joined the newly created theater arts class her junior year and quickly fell in love with it.
“It’s been a really neat experience,” she said. “Last year before COVID, we were able to put on our first small performance. It was a lot of our first times acting, and it really felt like a community being able to put something on that we created ourselves. It was a really awesome feeling.”
As with most students, Beiter said she was caught off guard by the pandemic during her junior year, having to make adjustments on the fly.
“Going into senior year, we kind of knew what to expect,” she said. “We got ourselves into a rhythm. Things changed again and again, and it was kind of hard to find that pace of life. It’s been kind of hard balancing schoolwork and all your off-schedule stuff, because you have to learn self-discipline and time management. It was definitely difficult at first.”
Despite the challenges incurred by the pandemic, Beiter said it gave her a crash course on how to function at the college level. Before leaving for school in Boise, she will be attending a program for college age students in Hawaii that helps develop their faith and prepare them for the college experience.
“I just learned about it last year, and I thought it sounded like a really cool experience,” she said. “I thought it would be great to do it before I launch into my next chapter.”
Beiter said she has always wanted to find a career that involved helping people, and she said nursing seemed like the perfect fit for that ambition.
“I’ve always been fascinated with the medical side of things,” she said. “The more I looked into it, the more I found interest in it. My cousin became a nurse, and that further inspired me to do it.”
Although she is excited to try her hand at living in the big city, Beiter said she will never lose sight of her Upper County roots.
“It’s going to be a really big change, I’m sure,” she said. “I’m very excited for the change, but I will always have a big chunk of my heart in Cle Elum. This town is literally my whole childhood, and I will miss it.”