It is likely the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District will resume remote education in the fall. Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said the district formed the Reopening Schools Advisory Committee to research the best option for the district. The committee met for the last time Wednesday and will present the option to be voted on by the school board on Monday.
According to Kuss-Cybula, the committee agreed the safest option for students, staff and the entire community was to continue online education. In a YouTube Q and A July 20, Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson pointed out in order to open schools, the county needs to be at a 5 percent case positive rate for COIVD-19. In the same video, Larson stated Kittitas is currently at 10 percent.
Kuss-Cybula said this fact was a large factor on the decision-making process of the committee. She said the ultimate goal of the committee was originally to find a way to bring students back to school in person, but as the weeks went on, it became more and more apparent this would not be possible.
“After some long, hard and somber moments as a committee we’ve made the decision we don’t feel comfortable returning students to class in the fall with our current statistics and data,” Kuss-Cybula said.
This is still not an implemented decision, it is simply the plan the committee will recommend to the school board on Monday.