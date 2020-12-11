Like many other school districts, Cle Elum-Roslyn has been forced to adapt to education during the COVID-19 pandemic. CERSD has adopted a hybrid model, which has two groups of students attending class in person two days a week, with the option of a fully online model. It is also making the required precautions against any virus spread in the buildings.
There have been 14 COVID-19 cases involving students or staff in the district, however the district totals 820 students. Eight of these cases have already recovered and been cleared to return to class. There have been no reported instances of coronavirus spread in schools, all positive cases involved students or staff bringing the virus in from outside.
“We are doing something that is a little different from other schools in Kittitas County,” Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said. “We have been testing, for the last couple weeks, all of our teachers every Wednesday.”
Students are not attending class in-person Wednesdays, which provides the district an opportunity to test district staff, and any teachers who are concerned about their health.
Wednesdays are also a day where the district can disinfect schools. The CERSD hybrid schedule splits student groups into attending two days in a row, Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. The district takes advantage of the Wednesdays to clean the buildings before the new groups of students arrive, and after the first group has left.
Online classes are different depending on the grade level. According to Kuss-Cybula, at the secondary level, most classes are student driven. Direction from teachers is not as important as it is for the elementary level, which requires constant involvement from teachers and students.
Taking all classes online was a service the district provided in response to community input in the fall. Around 80 students are taking all their classes virtually, as they or their families don’t want to risk catching the virus by taking classes in-person.
However, if a student taking only virtual classes is failing, and teachers report low effort or that they haven’t seen the student in the online class, it is possible the district will be forced to move the student to in-person learning. Kuss-Cybula said this has only happened a couple of times, but it is a possibility.
Of course, when taking class in-person, all students and staff must follow the safety requirements. This means wearing a mask, keeping six-feet of distance and maintaining good hygiene by washing hands and using disinfectant.
“Our kids and staff and parents have been phenomenal,” Kuss-Cybula said. “It’s not a school that keeps kids in school, it’s a community that keeps kids in schools. If our community continues to help support our masking and hygiene and social distancing and small gatherings and no large gatherings. All of those things keep our kids in school. It’s not just up to the district, it’s up to the community.”