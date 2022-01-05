Cle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through community By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Jan 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced a significant portion of the staff of the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District to go into quarantine, requiring remaining healthy staff to take over many roles.The district reported nearly 30 confirmed cases of the virus (among staff and students) since schools reopened after winter break. This is the largest ever increase of cases at CERSD, and it was recorded in a single day. Schools were going to return on Monday, but this was delayed to Tuesday due to weather, and by Wednesday the school reported the increase in cases.Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said administrative staff has had to fill in for classes, and because nurses are out, any staff members who are free have to test students. Schools, by law, have to test athletes three times a week for COVID. “I test, secretaries test, nurses test, administrators test, athletic director tests. We are all hands on deck trying to maintain in-person instruction and a sense of normalcy as much as possible, without endangering the health and safety of our students and staff,” Kuss-Cybula said. “It takes everyone right? Just as much as our (county COVID) numbers, it takes the community to do their part to ensure they are wearing their masks and they are being safe and responsible and when those (community) numbers spike, there’s a direct result that we are seeing in our schools right now.”Kittitas County has seen a large increase in COVID cases over the last few days, a likely result of the Omicron variant and the holidays, where people got together in close groups.There are so few healthy staff in the district, that the possibility of closing schools is on the table, but Kuss-Cybula said it will be a last resort. “There are lots of different scenarios that we run through… when you close down a school it impacts parents work schedules, it impacts child care, it impacts nutrition and food for our children as well as their ability to engage in remote learning if they don’t all have reliable access to the internet,” Kuss-Cybula said.Kuss-Cybula said the district is currently running through the list of different scenarios, doing everything possible to keep students in school. However the pandemic isn’t the only thing limiting staffing.Many positions have remained unfilled since before the start of the school year despite advertising for the openings. Substitute teachers in the district have already been assigned to fill in roles of missing staff, meaning schools are having to stretch to get staff positions filled.The district can’t give an estimate on how much worse things have to get before schools will have to close. Kuss-Cybula said there isn’t “a magic number” of staff that needs to be absent before schools shut down. The district wants to keep students in school because it is the best place for students to be.“If we get to a point where we don’t have enough adults to cover classrooms, then that becomes a trigger point for us, where we just don’t have enough bodies to remain in-person instruction,” Kuss-Cybula said. “It could be, I get 15 phones calls tonight saying there are 15 more staff you are out, and that would be a whole different ball game versus if it was one or two more staff.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Staff School Student Work Education Michelle Kuss-cybula Variant Staff Member District Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetDec. 29 blotterDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter