The omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced a significant portion of the staff of the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District to go into quarantine, requiring remaining healthy staff to take over many roles.

The district reported nearly 30 confirmed cases of the virus (among staff and students) since schools reopened after winter break. This is the largest ever increase of cases at CERSD, and it was recorded in a single day. Schools were going to return on Monday, but this was delayed to Tuesday due to weather, and by Wednesday the school reported the increase in cases.

Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said administrative staff has had to fill in for classes, and because nurses are out, any staff members who are free have to test students. Schools, by law, have to test athletes three times a week for COVID.

“I test, secretaries test, nurses test, administrators test, athletic director tests. We are all hands on deck trying to maintain in-person instruction and a sense of normalcy as much as possible, without endangering the health and safety of our students and staff,” Kuss-Cybula said. “It takes everyone right? Just as much as our (county COVID) numbers, it takes the community to do their part to ensure they are wearing their masks and they are being safe and responsible and when those (community) numbers spike, there’s a direct result that we are seeing in our schools right now.”

Kittitas County has seen a large increase in COVID cases over the last few days, a likely result of the Omicron variant and the holidays, where people got together in close groups.

There are so few healthy staff in the district, that the possibility of closing schools is on the table, but Kuss-Cybula said it will be a last resort.

“There are lots of different scenarios that we run through… when you close down a school it impacts parents work schedules, it impacts child care, it impacts nutrition and food for our children as well as their ability to engage in remote learning if they don’t all have reliable access to the internet,” Kuss-Cybula said.

Kuss-Cybula said the district is currently running through the list of different scenarios, doing everything possible to keep students in school. However the pandemic isn’t the only thing limiting staffing.

Many positions have remained unfilled since before the start of the school year despite advertising for the openings. Substitute teachers in the district have already been assigned to fill in roles of missing staff, meaning schools are having to stretch to get staff positions filled.

The district can’t give an estimate on how much worse things have to get before schools will have to close. Kuss-Cybula said there isn’t “a magic number” of staff that needs to be absent before schools shut down. The district wants to keep students in school because it is the best place for students to be.

“If we get to a point where we don’t have enough adults to cover classrooms, then that becomes a trigger point for us, where we just don’t have enough bodies to remain in-person instruction,” Kuss-Cybula said. “It could be, I get 15 phones calls tonight saying there are 15 more staff you are out, and that would be a whole different ball game versus if it was one or two more staff.”

