It’s time to find a home for, well, a home.
Students in the Career and Technical Education program at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School have put the finishing touches on their tiny home project, and sealed bids will soon be accepted on the 340-square foot building.
Industrial Arts instructor Al Montgomery said the project began about two years ago when he was talking to his students about tiny homes.
“The conversation came up about if we could build one,” he said.
Around the same time, an anonymous community member caught wind of the tiny home idea and donated $25,000 to help get the project going. Montgomery said students in his architecture class conducted research and came up with the final design themselves.
“We combined all their ideas into that one plan,” he said. “The construction class the next semester began building it.”
Over the course of multiple semesters, Montgomery estimates about 50 students lent their hands to the project. Construction wrapped up at the end of the 2018-2019 school year and came in within the $25,000 budget donated for the project, although Montgomery pointed out the house isn’t complete and ready to live in.
“We wouldn’t have been able to finish it for that,” he said. “That’s why it’s being auctioned off as-is.”
Local businesses helped the students out along the way, with a plumber donating material and a lumberyard helping them purchase building materials at cost. Montgomery said the students also used repurposed building materials from a demolished building.
Montgomery said the current condition of the home is what’s referred to in the construction industry as a “lock-up”, in that the outside look finished with siding, doors and windows complete.
“Now what’s left is to begin the inside,” he said. “Wiring, plumbing, insulation, wall coverings, cabinets, flooring and trim.”
Although Montgomery said the class would have loved to finish the project, having an incomplete inside gives the purchaser the option to customize the interior to their specific needs. He said the decision was made to sell the home as-is because the project was taking too long. He said he would like to do the project again, but only if they could situate the project indoors. Building the tiny home outdoors with the weather patterns typical to Upper County made it difficult to work on many times of the school year.
“It was a challenge because you had x amount of good days,” he said. “On those days you tool up outside, get some work done, clean up. It was kind of cumbersome.”
Looking back on the project, Montgomery said some of his favorite memories involved watching the students in the architecture class decide on a final design, as well as watching students learn on the job while constructing the home. One other memory from the summer stood out for him as well.
“Entering it in the 4th of July parade and getting that response,” he said. “That was a lot of fun.”
SALE PROCESS
CTE Director Sarah Day said the sale will happen through a silent bid process similar to the process the school district uses when they sell old school buses.
She said a notice accompanied by limited advertising will be posted in local newspapers notifying residents of the upcoming sale. A bid packet will be available for interested parties at the district office.
“We don’t have a date specific for when the bid will close,” she said. “That’s still kind of going to be vetted out in the next month and then we’ll go from there.”
Day said there has been vocal interest from community members in the home, and that they keep a spreadsheet with the contacts of those that are interested in the bidding process.
“I circle back with them periodically just to let them know where we are in the process and that we’re working on the paperwork side of things right now,” she said. “There’s been some strong interest in it, especially the fact that it’s been unfinished on the inside. It’s very desirable to people.”
Montgomery pointed out that the purchaser would need to be in compliance with any building codes and/or regulations for the location they bring the structure to, and that he would be willing to help ensure the purchaser has achieved that compliance.
“If it remains on wheels, then it’s through the Department of Labor and Industry,” he said. “If it’s a permanent fixture, then we have to work with the building department.”
Day said they expect to begin taking bids on the home in January, with the minimum bid being $25,000. Regardless of the final sale price, she said the proceeds will come full circle.
“All of the funds generated from the sale of the tiny home will go back into Mr. Montgomery’s program at the high school,” she said. “Be it different projects or machinery that’s required for those projects, all of it will be used back in the program that helped create the tiny home.”
Reflecting on the project, Day said her favorite part was watching the pride develop within the students as they saw the results from their hard work.
“Something they actually helped create and they can see,” she said. “It was kind of a big deal for the kids that were involved.”