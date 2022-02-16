The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but it’s difficult to deny that students have had it a little harder than most. School hasn’t been the same since the start of the pandemic two years ago as students have had to deal with remote learning, hybrid schedules and facial coverings.
These changes are to keep students, teachers and the community safe, but it has had a serious effect on student mental health and their ability to learn. Jayden Jameson, a senior at Swiftwater Learning Center of the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District, brought up the idea of a mental health awareness club for the district, and named it “We’re Only Human.”
“It focused on educating a young group of teenagers about mental health and doing projects to break the stigma around the school district about mental health, and reaching out to our community,” Jameson said. “We are just trying to get the conversation going about mental health and trying to educate people about it.”
She was inspired to focus the project’s goals on mental health due to her personal experience. She said she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 5 years old, and has been living with it ever since. This was a large responsibility for someone so young, and nobody taught her about mental health. She said she didn’t realize she was struggling until a few years ago.
Last year, her mental health became a real issue, as a result of the hybrid learning schedule at school and working 20 to 30 hours at a part-time job.
“I just got very overwhelmed and didn’t know how to take care of myself mentally. It just ended up causing a lot of issues,” Jameson said. “That was the inspiration behind the group. Trying to not let other people end up the way I did, because they didn’t understand how to help themselves or even if anything is not so much wrong, but out of the ordinary.”
Jameson is not running the club herself, she is being helped by Jayden Lohnes, Sadie Sheahan, River Dewey, Hunter Pearson, Shasta Marion, Macaela Osiadacz, Sarah Hussels and Cayden Myers, all of them are students in CERSD. They also get help from District Assessment Coordinator Sarah Houseberg, who acts as a sort of adviser for the club, although in her words, she still gives them space to do their own thing.
“I’ve noticed that it is easier for the kids to talk to each other about some of these issues, versus asking a parent or a teacher because a parent or teacher might just jump to the worst-case scenario real quick, when all they really want to know is how they can access resources,” Houseberg said.
The group has been keeping an eye on the mental health of peers, and providing resources whenever needed. They have also been taking part in public events such as the Cle Elum Christmas Parade. They got a vehicle and rode in the parade itself, passing out candy, hot chocolate and Christmas cards with mental health information on them.
The club doesn’t provide the mental health resources, but makes people aware of them. The resources are also not specifically for students. While the club does work mostly in the school, most of the resources are available to anyone in the community.
Ellensburg counselor/therapist Andrea Utzinger told the Daily Record kids are not the only ones in school districts who are struggling during the pandemic. Teachers and parents are facing serious issues. There are parents who have to stay home with kids who are learning remotely, or get sick with COVID. They have to balance work while taking care of their children, and there has been a significant rise in the stress of many parents.
Creating the mental health club was not the only thing Jameson did for the district. She is a school board representative and was tasked with the completion of a passion project. She decided to continue the mental health theme, and is currently working on a district-wide survey with the goal to be able to gauge the mental health of students, so the district will be able to react appropriately.
The survey will hopefully be completed by spring of this year, and will be presented to the CERSD school board.
Word of Jameson’s work with mental health has apparently spread through the schools in the district. She said she has been called “Mama Jayden” by other students, and it’s not uncommon for students to come up to her asking for help.
“I’ve had a couple of students text me when they are struggling, or I have had other students recognize that other students are struggling and kinda reach out and bring it to my attention so I can help and get them those resources,” Jameson said. “It is a team effort basically, as we see someone else struggling, and if other students don’t know how to approach that they will come to me.”