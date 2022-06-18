Someone once said that if you do what you love for a living, you’ll never hate your job. A Cle Elum-Roslyn graduate plans on taking that path when she begins college next fall.
CERHS graduate and class valedictorian Amanda Board will be attending the University of Idaho next fall where she plans on majoring in computer engineering and is considering a double major in computer science. Board’s choice of major wasn’t random, as she is passionate about the machines, as well as the games that are played on them.
“Since I was a freshman, I’ve always loved working on computers,” she said. “We have a computer club at school where we would recycle old computer parts, and I’ve always been interested in that. Plus, I love computer games. I’d love to do that, or just building computers and consoles in general.”
Looking back on the last two years, Board said the experience of being a high school student during the pandemic was a chance to learn more about herself, saying she transformed the challenge into an opportunity to grow as a student.
“During the online portion, I really had to have that reliability within myself where I would get that homework done on time without procrastinating so much,” she said. “One week, I didn’t do any precalculus assignments, so I ended up doing about nine in one night. It was crazy, and ever since then, I’ve vowed to never be late with my homework and start it before the due date. The experience really helped me with time management skills.”
Along with maintaining a rigorous academic routine during high school, Board also found time to participate in Fiesta Club, the school’s computer club, where she served as club president for the last two years. She has also been a part of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year and participated in FFA in her first two years of high school. She also participated in extemporaneous speaking and was on the volleyball and tennis teams throughout high school. She even found time to work in a local restaurant for the past year.
“The thing in my life of utmost importance is my education,” she said. “I even put that before my friends and my work. In middle school I wasn’t on top of my grades, but ever since high school it just clicked for me. I’ve always wanted to maintain it, and I didn’t even realize I was valedictorian until three months into this school year. I’ve always been really dedicated to whatever I do, and I put my heart into everything.”
After looking at multiple schools, Board chose U of I because of the competitive cost of attending, the small-town nature, and the excellent fit of class offerings that match her passions.
“I just want to go and spread my wings,” she said.
As she looks back on her time at CERHS and growing up in Upper County, Board said she will dearly miss her friends and teachers, and she said she plans on maximizing her summer by working and spending as much time with her friends as she possibly can before she moves to Moscow.
“All my teachers throughout my life have inspired me to be motived and be proud of my work,” she said. “I know I’ll have new teachers and new experiences in Idaho, but those teachers will always be kept close to my heart. It’s going to be hard to leave them, but I’m really excited to get out there and meet new people, be involved in clubs, and create a new chapter in my life.”