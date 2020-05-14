The Cle Elum Roundup Association Board of Directors announced Wednesday the postponement of its 2020 Roundup, due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic.
According to a press release from the board, the directors have worked for the past few weeks to look at the situation from all angles, including getting a pulse from community businesses, fellow rodeo associations, contractors, and sponsors.
“Unanimously, the directors feel that this decision is in the best interest of our community, sponsors, volunteers and spectators,” the release said. “This decision was not taken lightly and the directors weighed the impact of this decision against the hardship it would create for our contractors, contestants and others in the rodeo world whose livelihood depends on events such as the Cle Elum Roundup.”
The release continued by saying the Cle Elum Roundup Association will continue to work closely with their community partners to support efforts to lessen the effects of the economic impact COVID-19 in the community.
“Plans are underway for an amazing Roundup during the last weekend of July 2021,” the release said.