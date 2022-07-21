Last October, world leaders meeting in Glasgow, Scotland discussed the impact of global climate change and how to address it. This winter, discussions about the pocketbook impact of addressing climate change will take place in living rooms and at kitchen tables throughout Ellensburg.
In 2021, the Washington Legislature passed the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), establishing a comprehensive program to reduce carbon pollution and achieve greenhouse gas limits set in state law.
Greenhouse gas emissions have become a signature initiative for Gov. Jay Inslee, who wants Washington lawmakers to approve some of the nation’s most far-reaching government policies addressing climate change.
The Climate Commitment Act will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and Ellensburg is bracing for a cost-of-living hike for its natural gas prices, according to Power & Gas Manager Buddy Stanavich.
“The rules are still being developed by the Department of Ecology, but we’ll have a better idea soon. We expect natural gas costs to increase by winter,” Stanavich said. “Right now, we have 4,000 residences and 700 commercial business customers using natural gas.
“I’m estimating adding $115 per household and roughly $700 per business. Commercial estimations are a lot tougher because of smaller or larger establishments.”
In a July 15 letter to the Washington Department of Ecology Air Quality Program, Ellensburg mayor Nancy Lillquist, city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey, acting Public Works & Utilities Director Derek Mayo and Stanavich outlined several concerns on the city’s behalf.
“The City of Ellensburg operates a nonprofit municipal natural gas distribution system, serving more than 4,000 residential customers and over 700 commercial customers. Roughly half of the city’s residential customers are considered to be low-income, the letter stated.
“The City of Ellensburg’s nonprofit natural gas utility operates at the cost of service to cover operating and capital expenditures. Operating as a nonprofit utility helps keep rates low and has a positive impact economically and on the most marginalized in our community, the letter went on to say.
“The City of Ellensburg is massively disadvantaged in compliance options as we don’t have additional funds, don’t have economies of scale, and can’t pool from other subsidiaries. As a result, the CCA could quite possibly result in a much larger negative impact on Ellensburg citizens than any other area of the state.
The City of Ellensburg will have to drastically raise rates in order to comply.”
When the Climate Commitment Act program launches on Jan. 1, 2023, the cap-and-invest program will cover industrial facilities, certain fuel suppliers, in-state electricity generators, electricity importers, and natural gas distributors with annual greenhouse gas emissions above 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.
“Rather than call it a tax, the Legislature says there will be a permit created on an auction at a set price,” Stanavich said. “As we purchase natural gas and deliver it to our customers, we will have to buy compliance allowances developed by the Department of Ecology.
“We don’t know the final price. Right now, were working with estimates of $15 a metric ton for the year 2023.”
At that cost, Stanavich said, it will translate into a 20% increase to the customer.
The letter from city officials also stated, “Based on the legislative record and the proposed rule, the costs and implications for municipal gas systems were not considered. Legislators designed a program for emission reductions from large, privately-owned gas distribution companies only.
“As a small municipal gas distribution system, the City of Ellensburg must raise rates in order to comply with the annual reduction in allowances and the mandatory assignment to auction as prescribed in this program.
“Ecology’s Preliminary Economic Analyses estimates a cost of nearly $59 per allowance — a 260% increase of the estimated allowance price provided to legislators in the Ecology fiscal note.
“The year one (2023) estimated cost of compliance equates to a 24% rate increase for a low-income residential customer.”
Ellensburg and Enumclaw are the only two municipalities in the state that own and operate gas utilities.
“The uniqueness of us owning our own utility is that we can anticipate the load reduction from the gas economy side to the load increase from the electric side and what impact that’s going to have on the grid,” he said. “With the CCA, there will be a significant impact.”
Washington is only the second state to implement such a program. The Climate Commitment Act (CCA) caps and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s largest emitting sources and industries, allowing businesses to find the most efficient path to lower carbon emissions.