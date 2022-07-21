gas meters

Changes at the state level will likely lead to increase natural gas prices for Ellensburg residents and businesses in 2023.

 Michael Gallagher / Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Last October, world leaders meeting in Glasgow, Scotland discussed the impact of global climate change and how to address it. This winter, discussions about the pocketbook impact of addressing climate change will take place in living rooms and at kitchen tables throughout Ellensburg.

In 2021, the Washington Legislature passed the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), establishing a comprehensive program to reduce carbon pollution and achieve greenhouse gas limits set in state law.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com