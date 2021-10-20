top story Clymer family visits the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Curator Matthew Lennon, right, talks with John Ford Clymer’s grandson John Clymer during a tour at the museum and gallery on Saturday. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record John F. Clymer's grandson John and Doris Clymer's grand niece Sharry Edwards visited the gallery and museum on Saturday, seeing the Clymer Room for the first time in years. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record John F. Clymer Museum curator Matthew Lennon, from left, Clymer’s grandson John and Doris Clymer’s great niece Sharry Edwards enjoy themselves on a tour of the museum on Saturday. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Sharry Edwards remembers her great aunt Doris Clymer as being the historian and researcher behind John Ford Clymer’s work over the years. She was in town to visit the museum and gallery on Saturday. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record John Ford Clymer’s grandson John was in Ellensburg on Saturday to tour the museum and gallery and visit with foundation board members. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Clymer was 32 when the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery was established on Pearl Street in 1989, dedicated to the collective works of his grandfather.He and his cousin Sharry (Rose) Edwards, the great niece of John’s wife Doris, are both 50 now. As they took a guided tour through the gallery, led by curator Matthew Lennon, memories of their family came rushing back.“I like what you’ve done here. I remember that painting,” John said, pointing at a particular piece of work in the John F. Clymer room. Sharry nodded as they shared the moment in the museum and gallery on Saturday afternoon. “He’s so easy to create stories around,” Lennon said, speaking of how Clymer’s work is displayed in the room. “There’s just so many different aspects of his work.”Members of the Clymer Foundation board followed along, sharing the experience with the family as they listened to the history of the work on the wall, as John and Sharry added their own stories of growing up.“I was at the grand opening (1990) and I’ve stopped in and visited with friends from time to time over the years,” John said. “I remember my grandfather was a lot of fun. He laughed a lot.“I was telling Matthew (Lennon) he was really into people and relationships. He was a storyteller and a great grandfather. I remember a picnic in Yellowstone and a bear showed up. Doris whacked it on the tail and he just thought that was the funniest thing ever.”The family identity was established in the rural community of Ellensburg where John Ford Clymer went to high school and grew up. In some ways, John and Doris remained the same rural people when they moved back east and eventually back to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where they established a new phase of Clymer’s career.Sharry Edwards is a member of the Schnebly family. She remembers that her great aunt was the historian and researcher in the marriage, and how that information gathering eventually ended up on canvas in a team effort. “I love the history and I especially love the Northwest and Native American work. The older I get, and the more I read, I tend to appreciate it more and more,” said Sharry, who donated 50 pieces of her jewelry to the Clymer Gift Shop with proceeds donated to the foundation.“When I was young, I understood my uncle was making cowboy pictures. As I got older, I understood this is such an amazing part of history.”Both John and Sharry have been active in raising their own families. John is a vice president of strategic support at the BECU Tukwila Financial Center. Sharry has been a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Washington for 26 years.They were humble in nature and gracious with their time and input, much like the relatives whose footsteps they are seemingly walking in.“My grandfather would come out from Wyoming two, three times a year and stay. All of the time would be focused around me and my brother,” John said. “He was a great guy, really into people and really wanted to build relationships with people. He would love to tell stories.“What I always heard was that young artists would come to Wyoming to seek him out and kind of pick his brain about things and learn a little bit. He would invite people into his house, regardless. People would say that what was so cool about him. No matter who they were, he would take the time.”Doris Clymer was much the same way, Sharry remembers.“She loved the outdoors and she loved history,” Doris’ great niece said. “For a lot of the projects and paintings, she would research the area and learn the history. They worked together and those stories would somehow end up on the canvas.“I think that’s what makes his work so unique is that there was so much research into a location behind it.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Ford Clymer Sharry Edwards Doris Clymer Museums Art History Matthew Lennon Work John Ford Clymer Museum Gallery Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 