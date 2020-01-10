The Clymer Museum and Gallery has felt more like a construction site than a gallery for the past couple of months. But director Elise Warren said they are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Construction crews have created an archway through the brick wall into the former Downtown Pharmacy, making the connection to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame quite literal. The Hall of Fame is tentatively shooting to be open for the First Friday Art Walk in February.
Crews have also been diligent in making the repairs to the Clymer Museum store after a car jumped the curb in the diagonal parking out front last summer and damaged the store and structure to the Ramsey Building.
Warren said the target date to have things back to its normal routine is Jan. 18.
“They had to go in and do a whole bunch of stuff to make the repairs to the store. The window was pushed in and the frame was damaged. It also damaged the windows, but the structural stuff is still pretty stable,” she said. “It basically damaged to a chunk of the wall. There was drywall work inside and brick on the outside. Right now, we’re waiting on the paint samples.”
Luckily no one was hurt during the mishap, but some of the items the Rodeo Hall of Fame had stored in the area were damaged.
The Western Arts Center, Clymer Museum and Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame bring their own pieces of Western history to the historical downtown building at 416 N. Pearl St.
Construction crews carved an archway through the brick wall, giving visitors to the center easy access to the Western Arts Center, Clymer Museum of Art and now, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. With one entrance, visitors can walk straight into the Old West, pick up a souvenir at the gift store, visit the museum and take in the history of the Rodeo Hall of Fame.
“They’ve cut all the way through the wall. You can stand in the door and see everything on both sides. There’s still some structural stuff they’re working on, but that wall between (the Clymer Museum) and the hall of fame is going to come down, probably next week,” Warren said.
One interesting twist to all of it is that they are going to make bricks from the historical Ramsey Building available to the public to raise money.
“They have two pallets of bricks, so the Rodeo Hall of Fame thought of the idea of selling them (as a fundraiser). I don’t know how much that will be, but you can stop by and take a look at them,” Warren said. “They are original Ellensburg soft bricks.
“When the fire ran through, the only buildings left standing were brick buildings. When they were doing the reconstruction, they couldn’t get the bricks fast enough so they went over to Craig’s Hill to get the clay. They gathered the clay that everybody used, but they’re soft. Over time, people have scratched their names in them. So the bricks available are the original soft brick.”
If things go according to plan, order will be restored and the Western Art and Culture Center, The Goodey Gallery, The Clymer Museum of Art and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will takes its place in the second decade of the 21st century, showing off the Western heritage that made Ellensburg great.