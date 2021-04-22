The art featured throughout the Clymer Museum/Gallery is exquisite, anything from John Ford Clymer’s historic attention to detail to featured artists, both regional and local. The New Artists Wall right off the main entrance to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is a thing of beauty and a nice addition, showing off the work of new and undiscovered locals.
But one little known development and a nice local touch is the giftshop, which features seven crafts vendors selling their wares on consignment.
The stock at the museum’s shop ranges from Re Hart’s guitar string jewelry to Marc McPherson’s welding to art books by Molly Hashimoto to sewing by Lora Mickelsen and much, much more.
“The idea was to make it a community effort and give people a place to sell their work. I love the idea of another local outlet for the city, for the county. We’re not bringing in items from Chicago or New York, but from right here in the Kittitas Valley,” gift shop manager Sandra Sandeno said. “It’s a great for unique items not found anywhere else.
“People can shop local. I bought all my Christmas presents right here.”
They currently have seven artists on consignment. The artists get 60% and 40% goes to the Clymer, which offers a variety of items from bags, books, jewelry, children’s toys, wine accessories, farm animal décor and bath and body concoctions.
Sandeno said sales over the past year have doubled with the growing interest.
“We have some leather and tooling by Heather MacIsaac. Indigo Eyes by Laurie Reeder is earrings on a piece of barnwood,” she said. “Carley Carson is based out of Roslyn. She set up a beautiful display and has done really well.
“I was aiming for a 50% increase in sales and it’s been higher than that because of all the items on consignment. So, we’re very happy with the arrangement.”
It’s not just stuff you’d find at a garage sale or a local pawn shop. There is a creative, artistic approach. Clymer board vice president Debbie Hulbert searches out the artists and critiques the work before Sandeno sets up the display and makes the business arrangements.
John Clymer has been recognized all over the world for his art and has received countless honors and awards, including the Prix de West, Cowboy Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Rungius Medal. Even though he is gone, his paintings and artwork live on in the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
Patrons and visitors alike can stop in and see the Clymer’s work, along with other local exhibits, then drop by the gift shop on the way out for a unique piece of Ellensburg and Kittitas Valley creativity.