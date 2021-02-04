Jessica Solberg Black’s vision is a bit like the abstract, intricate, colorful content she captures on the canvas with her acrylic work. Mix in the emotional response to a photographic eye of what she sees through the camera of the lives she captures and you have a free flowing spirit and ideals.
She takes each day as it comes, flowing in the direction her creativity takes her. The Solberg name is actively tied to the sweet sounds of jazz music throughout the historical downtown every summer. Her father and mother Don and Joy Solberg have been active in bringing Jazz in the Valley to Central Washington for years.
She has several artistic interests, from theatre, to ballroom dancing and choreography, to poetry and writing. Her passion has always been to create projects that combine her love of movement, language, color, drama and faith into various artistic mediums.
“I grew up in Ellensburg, moved away for 20 years. But now I’m back because it’s a wonderful place to raise a family,” said the mother of twin 4-year-old boys. “In both photography and paint pouring, I find that art is about connection with each other, connection with the world around us and connection with our creator.
“This means that my subject matter varies widely, based on what moves me. I hope as you explore my gallery that some of it moves you as well.”
Solberg Black’s work will be the newest exhibit at the Clymer Museum/Gallery New Artists Wall just outside the entrance to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
“I completely fell in love with the (acrylic) medium,” she said. “I’ve only been doing the paint pouring for about a year-and-a-half now. It’s really exciting and its not something I got into as much. I started on and off. Sometimes your skills need unsharpening and that sums up my painting feature.
“I’ve been drawn to photography most of my life, photography that captures or evokes an emotional response — pictures that tell a piece of a story or give a window into another person’s life. It has been a serious pursuit for the last 10-15 years.
“I’ve done some smaller exhibits, but to be in the Clymer is so exciting.”