John Clymer’s work was steady as Seattle rain. It is renowned for historic and artistic contribution in documenting the American Frontier.
He was particularly talented in depicting the native wildlife of the Pacific Northwest. Fittingly, his life and work is commemorated in the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
But Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon has discovered an oil-on-board painting featuring a different side of Clymer’s talents entitled “Gypsy Painting.”
The painting is on loan from The Collection of Laramie & Rheta Joubert’s Living Trust, and is currently on display.
“It’s unusual, because it’s not one of his landscapes, or of a historic reference,” Lennon said. “It’s circa 1940s and part of the Laramie & Rheta Joubert’s Living Trust collection. “
The painting is presently owned by Perry Joubert, who recently moved to Utah. The family wanted to loan the painting to the Clymer Museum/Gallery to give Ellensburg art enthusiasts an opportunity to view it before it returns to the Joubert family home.
The John Clymer Museum/Gallery in Ellensburg not only has a large collection of his oil paintings, they also have all his Saturday Evening Post covers of the actual magazines, as well as some framed replicas. Clymer published his first Saturday Evening Post cover in January 1942, and for the next 20 years, he painted 82 covers in all for the Post.
Clymer was born in Ellensburg on Jan. 29, 1907, went to the local schools, and grew up on the corner of Capitol and Chestnut. His interest in art developed early and was refined by enrolling in Federal Correspondence School.
Although he enjoyed success illustrating for magazines in the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. he left magazine illustration work behind to focus exclusively on his painting. In 1970, he and his wife, Doris, moved back to the West and a rustic studio and log home in Teton Village, Wyo., near Jackson Hole.
He began with wildlife images and moved into historic Western art, focusing on the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain scenes during the early decades of the 19th century.