Local Clymer Museum board member and patron of the arts Debbie Hulbert opened the door to her vision in March, offering new and upcoming artists the opportunity to shine in one of the most decorated galleries in the Pacific Northwest.
Hulbert, creative chief at Keigh Design, has rented wall space in the Clymer Museum of Art and dedicated it to introducing unknown artists from around the Kittitas County.
Back in March, she introduced her first three artists — Nick Burson, Re Hart and Brenda McPherson. The three shared the premiere space leading into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. The new work and excitement was delivered on the First Art Walk in March.
Then came the COVID, gallery closures, reopen to limited guests and all the other things that come and go with the governor’s reopening plan. But Hulbert hopes to get things back on track with the next set of up-and-coming artists to feature their work in the Clymer.
“Right now, I’m looking for new artists for the space. The Clymer vision is promoting western way of life, whether it is country living, animals, agriculture or Native American, which is what John Clymer was all about,” Hulbert said. “We’ve had our initial three artists in since March and we are ready to expose a new group to the public.”
McPherson had been on the Art Walk before, but it was completely different, she said, when it was her work the people came to see. The Clymer Museum of Art set in motion a new gallery exposure.
“It gives me goosebumps,” said McPherson, who operates GaleStorms Designs in Kittitas. “I’m very honored to have my work on display, especially at the Clymer. I’ve taken things to art shows and fairs, but this is a validation of how far I’ve come. I couldn’t believe it when I was asked to do this. This is big.”
As a patron, Hulbert is excited when new artists find themselves on a new level.
“I’m not doing this as a board member. I really want to give some of our local artists a chance. We were Brenda McPherson’s first gallery showing, and now her art has taken off beautifully,” she said. “It can’t hurt a resume to have a show in the Clymer and we hope to show more local talent.”
The photographs by Burson displayed life above the tree line. Hart’s work is called Retired Strings. The guitar strings she created her work with were special because they belonged to her father B. Keith Chadwell’s guitar and now they were a part of her mother’s most treasured jewelry collection.
“We lost my dad last July. These were the strings off his guitar,” Hart said. “This is a way to remember and honor him.”
Burson is an 11-year Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police Officer with a lot going on with his day job. So, when he gets away, he really gets away. He climbed five volcanoes in five days, leaving the town, work and everything associated with it in the distance.
“I took a mountaineering course in college and that’s what got me hooked on climbing,” he said, standing in the middle of the Western Culture and Art Center lobby. “The mountains have always been my stress relief, get-away place, and I take a camera with me — nothing fancy.”
Hulbert is currently looking for new artists with the idea of selecting the next new exhibit that will be on display at the Clymer Museum of Art.
She can be reached at 206-661-4526