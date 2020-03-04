There is an exciting new element making its debut at the Clymer Museum of Art this week and folks will get a chance to view and experience the work of a group of new artists at the First Friday Art Walk.
It's a perfect time to make the introductions and showcase a new display space dedicated to the exposure to up-and-coming artists. The new exhibit is on the entryway into the Ellensburg Hall of Fame and a prime space for artists to gain a little exposure.
Debbie Hulbert, creative chief at Keigh Design, has rented wall space in the Clymer Museum of Art and dedicated it to introducing unknown artists from around the Kittitas County.
“There is a lot of unknown talent and the Clymer Museum has a great repetition. I would love to see more people spend more time in it,” Hulbert said. “We're very excited about giving the opportunity to people you might not have heard before and giving them a chance to show and possibly sell their work.”
Hulbert put out a call for artists on her Facebook page, then narrowed the field to three for initial showing. She will continue to work with Museum director Elise Warren, who will make the final selections for the display.
“It's always good to have new artists and to be able to support people,” Clymer Museum director Elise Warren said. “What we're doing with this is showing that Western art can be tied into this like it has been in the past.
“The exhibit will be rotating and stay up for a month at a time. Deb is mostly doing the recruiting and I make the final decision on what goes up.”
Photographer Nickolas Burson is a Roslyn/South Cle Elum Police Officer and member of S.W.A.T. and is also an avid mountain climber. About two years ago, he climbed five volcanoes in five days. His wildlife and landscapes photography is exceptional.
Re Hart is the lead singer/songwriter in a local band called Spiced Rye, which just cut its first digital recording. Hart is also a talented artist. She combined both of her creative talents with an inlay of a buffalo head and western design on a guitar.
Brenda McPearson is a local business woman in Kittitas and does glass art and sculpture. Her contribution is a glass sculpture of a desert cactus, which is a round glass piece 25-inches in diameter.
“Right now, I'm just renting half of the wall. But if this takes off, I could probably get the rest of the wall and expand the exhibit and number of artists on display,” Hulbert said. “I am hoping to do one month of artists 18 and under. I think that would be a great opportunity for our local youth.
“I'm very excited about this. I think it's a great way to bring these artists and their art to the local community, and a great chance to re-introduce the Clymer with artwork from Kittitas County. I want people from Snoqualmie and Upper County to Kittitas. It's not just Ellensburg.”
The theme, of course, will need to fit into the ideals that are the Western Culture and Art Alliance – Clymer Museum and Gallery, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame and the Western Art Association, which records Ellensburg's rich western history and heritage. These galleries offer a unique view of the culture and daily life of the cowboy through the eyes of artists, past and present.
If you would like to submit your artwork for consideration contact Debbie Hulbert at (206) 661-4526 or debbie@keighdesign.com.