Former board president and original Clymer Museum/Gallery board member Janice Ludtka (1988) said she hadn’t been sleeping well during a conversation on Monday, because of her concern of a Clymer painting put up for auction in Saturday’s 2020 Jackson Hole Art Auction.
“I’m just so worried,” she said in a voice just a wee bit fatigued, “John Clymer’s work needs to stay in Ellensburg where it belongs.”
The 20 x 30 painting “Moving Down” is one of 19 Clymer originals donated by Don Rasmussen of Oregon in 2004. The museum has received several paintings from the family over the years.
But the Clymer board of directors voted to put the piece up for auction to help defer expenses to an already financially burdened museum/gallery, brought on by the normal coronavirus pandemic.
Ludtka put together a local art patrons group calling itself the Patrons of the Clymer Art Museum, which raised $27,250 to buy back “Moving Down” before it could be put on the auction block. The deal between the Clymer and the Patrons of the Clymer Art Museum was struck Friday morning, one day before it was to go to auction.
They are still dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, but the bottom line is that patrons bought the painting and will donate it back to the museum/gallery on the strict guideline it can never be sold. The Clymer will pick up the estimated $5,000 expense to take “Moving Down” off the market and the Patrons will donate $27,250 to the museum coffers.
“I think John would be very pleased with what we did today, because Ellensburg is his home town and this is where it belongs,” said Ludtka, who knew John and Doris Clymer personally and used to take regular trips to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when the foundation was planning the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
“I’ll tell you what, I’m sleeping better than I have in a week.”
Ludtka, representing the Patrons of the Clymer Art Museum, reached out to Clymer Board of Directors president Nancy Schnebly on Tuesday with the proposal of purchasing the painting. The first idea was to pool resources and buy back “Moving Down” at auction. But they revisited the idea and it made better sense for the patrons group to buy the painting and put it on permanent loan.
“The idea to sell the painting at auction was a drastic business decision that we never really wanted to make anyway. So, I was pleasantly surprised when Janice (Ludtka) contacted us with her idea,” Schnebly said. “Since the patrons came forward, we had another choice and decided to take it off the market.
“Everyone involved is extremely happy with this. It pulls us together as a community when we all work together. John’s a local boy and his wife (Doris Schnebly) is a local girl. They are they are important to this community. We all came together on the same page to make it happen.”
The Jackson Hole Art Auction is recognized as one of the premier art and auction events in the country, specializing in renowned past masters and contemporary western, wildlife, sporting, figurative and landscape art. Lots 124-303 will be featured in Session II of the 2020 Jackson Hole Art Auction on Saturday.
While “Moving Down” will be removed from the auction, there are also three more up for bid on Saturday from private sellers, including “Mountain Man” (16 x 12 charcoal on paper), “Lynx Cap” (16 x 12 charcoal on paper) and “In the Dead of Winter” (24 x 36 oil on board).
As for “Moving Down,” it will be on display where it belongs, in the John Clymer Museum/Gallery in historical downtown Ellensburg.