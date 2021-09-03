Support Local Journalism


There have been four deaths related to overdosing on drugs in Ellensburg this year, two of these tragedies involved minors. The Ellensburg Healthy Youth Coalition is an organization of community members that focuses on solving the problem of substance abuse in the area through prevention.

“Our coalition’s mission is specifically on prevention, but we are definitely in support of the other groups, that support methods like recovery,” said Coalition Chair Jared Bronkema. “We all need to come together and take care of one another to prevent these (tragedies).”

The coalition works closely with the Ellensburg School District, providing grants through the state, the partnership is made easier by the fact that Bronkema is also a full-time administrator at Lincoln Elementary School.

The school district has recently hired a replacement student assistance professional who will, according to Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow, guide students and aid students who may be an affected youth of an adult who abuses substances.

“We have them on contract, on site at the high school, their office would be here,” Snow said. “And one of their primary functions is substance abuse disorders. Not just the drugs we are talking about today but also alcohol and tobacco.”

The high school has also received doses of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the affects of a opioid related overdose. The Narcan will be kept by qualified professionals on campus, and will be administered to students if they start overdosing in school.

ESD has also hired two additional Wellness Interventionists to support mental health in grades K-12 and is in the process of hiring two family liaisons to “help remove barriers for students and families to assure school success,” according to Kelly Kronbauer, executive director for students services for the Ellensburg School District.

Schools, with help from the coalition, have implemented universal programs to build social and emotional learning. These programs, Second Step for K-8 and Positive Action 9-12 are tested and proven to reduce substance abuse.

“It’s been a tough year for students and everyone emotionally and socially, so I think this was a good program that kids have really taken advantage of and the school has really taken advantage of,” said Coalition Coordinator Korteney Durand.

Bronkema said these school programs were put in last year, but they will be able to start curriculum with pre-K students going into the 2021-22 school year.

“It’s part of our school district and defiantly part of our coalition’s mission to implement these programs upstream as prevention strategies before youth become involved in dangerous activities,” Bronkema said.

The coalition doesn’t just work with the school district, it also helps the community in a number of different ways. Lockboxes for medication are provided for people to take home which so they can keep the medication safe and ensure no unauthorized persons will be able to access their prescriptions. The coalition also hosts drug take back days two times a year, in October and April, where people can safely dispose of any un-needed and unused medication.

The coalition is always looking for more volunteers, and the members of the coalition are currently made up of people exclusively from the Ellensburg community.

“Its something defiantly that we take serious. It has pretty dire consequences so we have some things planned this year to address it in the building,” Snow said. “We are going to do everything we can to keep our kids safe.”

