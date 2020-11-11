It was a couple of years in the making. The fine tooth comb whisked its way across in pursuit of excellence. Couple of guys left the band, two more came on board. The lead singer had a baby.
The plan was to have a CD party blowout and make the release available during a West Coast tour, but the pandemic shut things down. But even with COVID-19 and all things related, Cobrahawk is finally ready to let the Pacific Northwest fan base hear its second release, “Excuses, Excuses.”
“We had tour plans last spring and had to cancel the early summer schedule, said guitarist Devin Duncan. “Without the restrictions, we’d be playing lots of shows right now. So, we worked on this with the down time. We’ve never been about the money, but more about exposure, and this is a good opportunity for all of that.”
One of Central Washington’s most acclaimed bands released a music video of one of the new songs, “Get on Your Knees” in July, along with launching a Kickstarter campaign. The new album “Excuses Excuses” was released on Halloween.
Drummer Nat Nickel’s fingerprints are all over the newest effort. Being the ultimate perfectionist, he says it can always be better. But for the most part, yeah, they got it right.
“We spent as much time as we wanted to, shifting things, rewriting things to get the album the way we wanted it,” Nickel said. “I wish it could have come out sooner. It was a pretty big responsibility for me.
“Regardless of who was playing the instrument, I was the one recording the track as the audio engineer behind it. Somebody else mixed the album once I had the complete tracks done.”
The first release “Vindictive” (2017) sounded like a first album lead vocalist Lakyn Bury said. This one has a fuller sound and better quality.
“I think we really come into our own with this one,” she said. “This one we improved our sound a little bit more. It’s a little bit harder and rockier, which I personally think is better. With the two new guys (Kyle Bain and Matt Carstens), we’ve completed our sound and everything fits together.”
Cobrahawk won the Yakima AppleJam Battle of the Bands in 2017 and later opened for Smash Mouth at the Central Washington State Fair that summer. They tend to work out the new material on stage before trying it in the studio. “Get on Your Knees,” has been around two years, where “Reprise” is a brand new song.
“We try to work it out first and see how people respond,” Nickel said. “The biggest changes came as they were being recorded. You are able to go over part of the song with a fine tooth comb. As we recorded a lot of these songs, they were enhanced and mixed more than if we recorded live.
“A lot came down to working with one person at a time. If I was recording Lakyn’s vocals, I would alter the words, work on the sound. There’s a lot more substance to all the songs. We’ve been through the process of recording enough to learn from our mistakes.”
The education in the recording process enhanced the final product. With “Vindictive,” Nickel said it was all new. But “Excuses Excuses” allowed him to create the sound quality they were looking for all along.
“Our band is five-person relationship. Sometimes it’s like having four girlfriends at once or something,” he said with a laugh. “All I had to compare it to was the first album that we did. The first album was very simple, straight forward, because I didn’t really know what I was doing.
“With Excuses, Excuses, it took a long time because I was learning the tools as we went along. The second one was a lot more technically advanced. Once the tracks were recorded, we’d send them off to Arizona to Sam Hughes at Phase Flip Audio. He’d listen and give advice and sent it back. It’s a lot more difficult working with somebody in Arizona than it is with somebody sitting next to you.”
There is an alternative base to the band’s stage presence. You can’t cut your teeth in the Pacific Northwest without a bit of influence from Nirvana, Heart, Soundgarden and even Jimi Hendrix. Nickel said there’s also a little musical influence from Weezer, Green Day, and the Foo Fighters.
“Excuses Excuses” is available on digital mediums like YouTube, Spotify and Amazon Music. Log onto www.cobrahawkband.com for access to “Excuses Excuses.” The band also has compact discs available.
“I would say 99 percent of the people will listen through digital media because they’ve figured that out by now,” Nickel said. “We’re talking to merchants around town about having CDs available.
“We’ll just give them to the store owners and they can sell them and keep the money. It will mean exposure for us and be our way of supporting local businesses during the pandemic.”