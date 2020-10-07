With the COVID-19 comes a new set of health safety guidelines as America evolves in the new normal in moving forward.
Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH), the Kittitas County Ministerial Association and HopeSource are currently addressing the needs of the Kittitas County homeless and how to best operate the Cold Weather Shelter in Ellensburg. Volunteer training will begin next week.
Instead of seven different locations as in years past, the 2020 Cold Weather Shelter will be at one location for this year only, according to First Christian Church pastor Don Green. Both guests and volunteers will be screened nightly and have their temperatures taken before entering the facility. Social distancing will, of course, apply.
“The impression we want to get across is that the single location is a temporary thing because of the coronavirus. We are not settling into a permanent shelter at some point. It’s still a Cold Weather Shelter,” Green said.
“FISH, the Kittitas County Ministerial Association and HopeSource will provide the shelter, the volunteer staff, the coordination and the food. The three organizations will be collaborating their efforts to get through this year because of the coronavirus, so we’re sharing resources.”
The shelter location is owned by Grace Episcopal Church at 1201 North B Street will be open the second week of November through March as it has in the past. But there will be several safety guidelines in place to ensure a safe environment.
“Now we are working with HopeSource and FISH. I love this community,” Kitttitas Valley Ministerial Association president Gary Bye said. “One of the things that’s so cool is that so many people are working together to serve the community. It’s just a whole bunch of people who care about each other and I love it.”
Said HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle, “There are three roles this year because FISH’s role has changed. The only thing they will be doing this year is delivering the food,” she said.
The three-organization collaborative effort and just the one location is key to running the Cold Weather Shelter in 2020. HopeSource is coordinating the shelter operations. FISH will be serving food. KVMA will be working with volunteers and oversight of the project.
“If we have one location, we can possibly put up some dividers to separate the area and give people some freedom and privacy in their space,” Green said. “The specific challenges require a screening of the volunteers as well as all of the guests every night when they come in.
“We have always screened guests for compliance. We’ll take temperatures. If people are symptomatic, they’ll be isolated and further tested.”
They will have an area for guests that appear every night and another area for people that might be there for just a night or two, Green said. Volunteers will sanitize each area on a daily basis. Common areas such as restrooms, kitchen, and commons will be sanitized daily.
“We’ll be social distancing and following the guidelines provided by the health department,” he said. “Right now, I would say we have about 30 to 35 volunteers, but we’ll need more. We’ve had as many as 150 in the past, but with the coronavirus we’ve had some our older volunteers that are high risk step back.
“College students right now are in one of the higher risk categories, but we’ll be building our volunteer force in the next week or two.”
The main focus at this point, Green said, is that FISH, the ministerial association and HopeSource are collaborating their resources. The Cold Weather Shelter will be adhering to the health department guidelines and that the single location will be for this year only.
The Cold Weather Shelter began in 2014 with three churches, hosting five nights. The volunteer base includes people from the various congregations, others are from the university needing a credit and some doing a community service requirement. They were able to add a meal service last year.
According to National Alliance to End Homelessness, a total of 552,830 people across the country experienced homelessness in 2018. The number translates to 17 out of every 10,000 people in the United States.
That breakdown reflects most are individuals (67 percent). The remaining 33 percent are families with children. Statistics indicate the homeless population is largely male.
For further information about volunteering call Green at (541) 660-5186.